Virtualization Software Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

Virtualization Software

Virtualization Software Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Virtualization Software Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Virtualization Software Industry. Virtualization Software market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Virtualization Software market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Virtualization Software, also called a Hypervisor allows two or more OS to run on a single host machine or server. The software can run on a machine without OS (Type 1) or on top of an OS (Type 2). It allows virtualization of components ranging from hardware, OS, Network or Storage.

Market Overview:

  • The global Virtualization Software Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.78% during the forecast period (2019- 2024). Companies are eyeing on new opportunities to further expand the scope of market. For instance, VMware planned to expand the virtual network into storage and network equipment in August 2018, facing intense competition from Microsoft and Citrix.
  • – Virtualization helps in better man-made or natural disaster recovery in enterprises. It allows for dissimilar and less hardware at the disaster recovery site. Thus it facilitates easier failover and recovery. It allows firms to expand the scope of availability/ disaster recovery to all applications and data and not just those deemed critical. VMware’s vCenter Site Recovery Manager, for example, allows for automating the entire workflow of setting up, testing and implementing disaster recovery plans for the entire virtualization layer.
  • – Cost saving is a factor which is driving the market growth. The excesses in hardware, and power can lead to infrastructure instability and excess spending. Budgets of CAPEX and OPEX are limited due to future uncertainties. Virtualization reduces hardware SKUs. According to CDW, virtualization reduces hardware requirements by a 10-to-1 ratio or better, while reducing energy costs by 80%. It increases the company’s bottom line.
  • – However, maintainance of software license in a virtual environment is a challenge. The increasing popularity of the virtualization software has led to providers elevating the licensing fees leading to high cost of software setup.

    Virtualization Software Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

  • VMware, Inc
  • Citrix Systems, Inc.
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Red Hat, Inc.
  • Amazon.com, Inc.
  • Google LLC.
  • NIMBOXX, Inc.
  • Corel Corporation
  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

    Key Market Trends:

    Storage Virtualization to Dominate the Market

    – Virtualizing the storage has become mandatory, as the enterprise resources are becoming decentralized and increasing in volume. It is also called Software Defined Storage or virtual SAN.
    – Storage virtualization will allow many storage units to be combined in one and removed any physical storage in sight. It is useful for those organizations which spend excess in hardware or those who are unable to meet SLA due to lack of storage facilities.
    – As per DOMO’s Data Never Sleeps 6.0 Report, Amazon shipped 1111 packages per minute, the weather channel received 18055555 forecast requests per minute and google conducted 3877140 requests per minute in 2018. To store the increasing amount of data, hardware devices are not enough.
    – Storage virtualization products such as IBM’s SAN Volume Controller (SVC) and Hitachi Data Systems Corp.’s USP V claim to virtualize different types and brands of storage systems, making them potentially useful to companies that have undergone a merger or acquisition.

    Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

    – Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for this market due to more number of startups mushrooming due to steady economic growth, rapid spread of the Internet and smartphones and increases in related business demand.
    – This trend is attracting venture capitalist in this region which is leading to growth in company. Thus, the amount of data generated is also increasing.
    – Number of financial centers are also increasing in APAC, with Shanghai in 5th position of Global Financial Centers Index 2019. Financial Data is critical, thus it needs to be stored in a virtual server for security purpose.
    – There has been a strong trend of Asia/Pacific centres improving over several years. The top eight centres in the region are now in the top fifteen centres in the whole index. This indicates that with increase in innovation, the countries would also have to take care of data storing capabilities.

    Detailed TOC of Virtualization Software Market Report 2020-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET OVERVIEW

    5 MARKET DYNAMICS
    5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Drivers and Restraints
    5.2 Market Drivers
    5.2.1 Need for Disaster Recovery is Contributing to the Market Growth
    5.2.2 Cost Saving in Terms of Power and Hardware is Driving the Market Growth
    5.3 Market Restraints
    5.3.1 High Cost of Licensing is Hindering the Market Growth
    5.4 Value Chain Analysis
    5.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    5.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
    5.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    5.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    5.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    6.1 By Type
    6.1.1 Type 1
    6.1.2 Type 2
    6.2 By Platform
    6.2.1 PC Terminal
    6.2.2 Mobile Terminal
    6.3 By Application
    6.3.1 OS Virtualization
    6.3.2 Application Virtualization
    6.3.3 Network Virtualization
    6.3.4 Hardware Virtualization
    6.3.5 Storage Virtualization
    6.4 Geography
    6.4.1 North America
    6.4.2 Europe
    6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    6.4.4 Latin America
    6.4.5 Middle East & Africa

    7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    7.1 Company Profiles
    8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

