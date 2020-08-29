Virtualization Software Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Virtualization Software Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Virtualization Software Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Virtualization Software Industry. Virtualization Software market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Virtualization Software market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Virtualization Software, also called a Hypervisor allows two or more OS to run on a single host machine or server. The software can run on a machine without OS (Type 1) or on top of an OS (Type 2). It allows virtualization of components ranging from hardware, OS, Network or Storage.

The global Virtualization Software Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.78% during the forecast period (2019- 2024). Companies are eyeing on new opportunities to further expand the scope of market. For instance, VMware planned to expand the virtual network into storage and network equipment in August 2018, facing intense competition from Microsoft and Citrix.

– Virtualization helps in better man-made or natural disaster recovery in enterprises. It allows for dissimilar and less hardware at the disaster recovery site. Thus it facilitates easier failover and recovery. It allows firms to expand the scope of availability/ disaster recovery to all applications and data and not just those deemed critical. VMware’s vCenter Site Recovery Manager, for example, allows for automating the entire workflow of setting up, testing and implementing disaster recovery plans for the entire virtualization layer.

– Cost saving is a factor which is driving the market growth. The excesses in hardware, and power can lead to infrastructure instability and excess spending. Budgets of CAPEX and OPEX are limited due to future uncertainties. Virtualization reduces hardware SKUs. According to CDW, virtualization reduces hardware requirements by a 10-to-1 ratio or better, while reducing energy costs by 80%. It increases the company’s bottom line.

– However, maintainance of software license in a virtual environment is a challenge. The increasing popularity of the virtualization software has led to providers elevating the licensing fees leading to high cost of software setup. Virtualization Software Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

VMware, Inc

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Red Hat, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Google LLC.

NIMBOXX, Inc.

Corel Corporation