Virus Filtration Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

Virus filtration is an important step in the biopharmaceutical industry, as it ensures that the products are adequately purified to be fit for consumption. Virus filtration also helps to optimize process economics and prevents the loss of valuable products.

The global virus filtration market was valued at USD 2,674.25 million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 5,075.38 million by 2024, with an anticipated CAGR of 11.27% during the forecast period.

The major factors attributing to the growth of the virus filtration market are Increasing R&D Spending, growth in the Biopharmaceutical Industry, and Adoption of Single-use Technologies. Also, factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are contributing to the growth of the market. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders, are anticipated to propel the demand for biologics. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, about 14.1 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed worldwide in 2012. This number is projected to reach 21.7 million by 2030. However, stringent regulations for validation of filtration products may restrain the market growth in the forecasted period.

