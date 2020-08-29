Virus Filtration Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Virus Filtration Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Virus Filtration Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Virus Filtration Industry. Virus Filtration market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Virus Filtration market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Virus filtration is an important step in the biopharmaceutical industry, as it ensures that the products are adequately purified to be fit for consumption. Virus filtration also helps to optimize process economics and prevents the loss of valuable products.
Market Overview:
Virus Filtration Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Kits, Reagents, and Consumables are Expected to Hold the Majority of the Market in the Products Segment
The kits, reagents, and consumables serve as an important category of the virus filtration market, toward the commercial launch of the biopharmaceuticals. The reagents are useful to reduce the potential for iatrogenic transmission of pathogenic viruses. In the process evaluation studies, the reagents are useful to identify the virus that is likely to contaminate the cell substrate or any other reagents or materials used in the process.
Qiagen and Merck Millipore are two of the widely known companies for reagents and kits for virus filtration. The samples used in the biopharmaceuticals production may include blood, plasma, serum, or bodily fluids, or any monoclonal antibody and recombinant proteins. Even Several biologic and pharmaceutical-based companies are opting in to invest more in R&D of vaccines, protein therapeutics, blood products, cellular therapy products, gene therapy products, tissue products, and stem cell products. The demand for these kits and reagents is driving the market
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increasing incidence of diseases, and due to the presence of more number of pharmaceutical companies in the region is helping the market to hold its position has the largest market. In the North America region, the United States holds the largest market share. And in recent years, there has been increased regulatory scrutiny of incidents related to adventitious viruses in manufacturing processes. Owing to the increased research and development of biopharmaceutical companies, the demand for biologics is expected to drive the viral filtration market, during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Virus Filtration Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing R&D Spending
4.2.2 Growth in the Biopharmaceutical Industry
4.2.3 Adoption of Single-use Technologies
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Stringent Regulations for Validation of Filtration Products
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Products
5.1.1 Kits, Reagents and Consumables
5.1.2 Filtration Systems
5.1.3 Services
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Biological
5.2.1.1 Vaccines and Therapeutics
5.2.1.2 Blood and Blood Products
5.2.1.3 Cellular and Gene Therapy Products
5.2.1.4 Tissue and Tissue Products
5.2.1.5 Stem Cell Products
5.2.2 Medical Devices
5.2.3 Water Purification
5.2.4 Air Purification
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
5.3.2 Contract Research Organisations (CROs)
5.3.3 Academic Research Organisations
5.3.4 Medical Device Companies
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East and Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd
6.1.2 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
6.1.3 General Electric Company
6.1.4 Lonza Group Ltd
6.1.5 Merck KgaA
6.1.6 DANAHER CORPORATION (PALL CORPORATION)
6.1.7 Sartorius AG
6.1.8 Clean Cell Inc.
6.1.9 Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
6.1.10 Wuxi Biologics
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
