Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:
Voice over Long-Term Evolution ( VoLTE) is a digital packet voice service which uses IMS technology for high-speed wireless communication for mobile phones (and other devices), data terminals, also all IoT devices and is delivered over IP via an LTE access network.
Market Overview:
Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand for High-Speed Internet is Driving the Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market
– Voice over LTE(VoLTE) enables wireless operators to deliver a new set of standards-based services referred to as Rich Communications Services (RCS). These services include things like video calling, file transferring, real-time language translation, video voicemail, HD calling, and instant messaging. Since the consumers have started getting dependent on these services that the demand for high-speed internet have increased. Exabytes of data is been transferred every day from various types of devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and others.
– Technology providers are increasing the applications of VoLTE technology to support ongoing IoT adoption. For instance, Ericsson is set to broaden the reach of voice over LTE with the addition of the technology to LTE-M deployments. Through this addition, IoT devices would be empowered to support voice as well as data.
– Increasing demand in emerging Asian regions such as India among other countries is driving the market forward. Reliance Jio followed by Vodafone have been successful in promoting that VoLTE would become a standard service that is activated in new handset sales going forward.
Asia-Pacific to Account for Significant Market Share
– Asia-Pacific region has the highest number of mobile subscriptions in the world. The number of subscriptions is around 4.2 billion which accounts for close to 53% of the total number of subscriptions.
– In Q1 of 2018, China registered the highest number of internet penetrations in the world, which is around 53 million. The intense competition among the operators in China has driven the increase in the number of subscribers with multi subscriptions. The increasing consumer spending and growing need for high-speed data have been persuading operators in the region to enable VoLTE services.
– Asia-Pacific has the highest number of VoLTE operators and subscribers. The mobile network providers such as Vodafone, Airtel, Reliance Jio, Digi, U Mobile, Yes 4G, and Dialog have ventured into the VoLTE technology and are investing in this technology to provide better service.
– Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the major contributors in this region. In fact, Japan and South Korea are among the very few regions (the US, and Canada) with most networks having more than 60% of voice calls on LTE smartphones provisioned using VoLTE. Ericsson reported that, in some networks, this figure was close to 80%.
Detailed TOC of Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market Report 2020-2024:
