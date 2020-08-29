Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Industry. Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Voice over Long-Term Evolution ( VoLTE) is a digital packet voice service which uses IMS technology for high-speed wireless communication for mobile phones (and other devices), data terminals, also all IoT devices and is delivered over IP via an LTE access network.

Market Overview:

The VoLTE market is expected to register a cagr of 56.57% over the forecast period of 2019-2024. The increase in trend of high-speed use of the internet to drive the VoLTE market in the forecast period.

– Although Voice over IP or VoIP created the market for sending voice over the internet, Voice over LTE is expanding, and carriers/telecom network providers are undergoing digital transformation to enable a better experience for users of the technology.

– The increasing demand for improved voice and video quality and high-speed internet is driving the adoption of VoLTE services. The growing demand for high-speed data is growing competition among the operators for best mobile broadband offering, with highest speeds and the best coverage.

– There are around 1500 models of VoLTE enabled devices, of which smartwatches are one of the latest models. The number of devices that are supporting VoLTE has seen a 7% increase compared to August 2018, according to GSMA.

– The major challenge for VoLTE market would be the lack of awareness due to which there is late adoption in the underdeveloped regions. Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Wireless

SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

Bell Canada

Vodafone Group plc

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

Bharati Airtel Limited

KT Corporation