Wax Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

Wax market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Wax Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Wax Industry. Wax market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Wax market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the global Wax market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
Market Overview:
Wax Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
High Demand from the Cosmetics Industry
– Cosmetic sector is one of the major applications for wax. Waxes are used as ingredients in a variety of products in the cosmetic industry, for the formulation of emulsifiers, solubilizing agents, cleansers, and conditioners, among others.
– Natural and synthetic waxes provide protection against mechanical stress, water-loss, UV-radiation, and parasites. For this reason, they are being increasingly used in the manufacturing of cream, lotions, and lip balms.
– Some of the most commonly used waxes used in the cosmetic industry include candelilla wax, carnauba wax, rice bran wax, sunflower wax, berry wax, honey wax, and mimosa wax.
– The market is driven by increasing urbanization and the growth in online beauty spending, due to the continuous growth of disposable income of individuals all over the world.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018, due to the concentration of dominant petroleum wax producing refineries in countries, like China and India.
– Asia-Pacific is also projected to register highest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing production and consumption of cosmetics, adhesives, and packaging products in the region.
– Asia-Pacific demand has reached higher levels in the past few years, and has become a major hub for exporting cosmetics and personal care products.
– The tier-2 markets, such as South Korea, are expected to witness a rapid rise in the demand for personal care products. Moreover, China and India are also likely to experience good opportunities for the personal care market.
– Besides, China stands to be the largest market for adhesives in the region, in terms of both production and consumption. The consumption of adhesives have been increasing in the industries, such as furniture, construction, etc., which is further driving the growth of wax market in the region.
Detailed TOC of Wax Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 High Demand from the Cosmetics Industry
4.1.2 Increasing Use of Scented and Decorative Luxury Candles across the World
4.1.3 Shifting Focus toward Synthetic and Vegetable Waxes
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials
4.2.2 Environment Concerns
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Petroleum and Mineral Wax
5.1.2 Synthetic Wax
5.1.3 Natural Wax
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Cosmetic
5.2.2 Packaging
5.2.3 Candle Making
5.2.4 Adhesives
5.2.5 Rubber
5.2.6 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 France
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Poland
5.3.3.6 The Netherlands
5.3.3.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Argentina
5.3.4.2 Brazil
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 BP PLC
6.4.2 Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP
6.4.3 Cepsa
6.4.4 China National Petroleum Corporation
6.4.5 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
6.4.6 Eni SpA
6.4.7 Exxon Mobil Corporation
6.4.8 H&R Group
6.4.9 Ilumina Wax d.o.o.
6.4.10 Nippon Siero Co. Ltd
6.4.11 Petrobras
6.4.12 Petro Canada Lubricants Inc.
6.4.13 Sasol
6.4.14 The International Group Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Use of Mineral Wax in Rubber Production
