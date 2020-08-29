Web Analytics Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Web Analytics Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Web Analytics Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Web Analytics Industry. Web Analytics market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Web Analytics market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Web analytics is the process of analyzing the behavior of visitors to a website. By the usage of web analytics business is enabled to attract more visitors, retain or attract new customers for goods or services, or to increase the dollar amount each customer spends.

Market Overview:

The web analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 15.2% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The web analytics market is expected to gain momentum from the steady rise in marketing automation and online shopping trends going across the world.

– Web analytics is the analysis of managing and integrating a huge variety of data to help in the creation of an understanding of the visitor’s experience via online interaction, in a data-driven business model.

– Increasing awareness about the effective utilization of large chunks of unorganized, random data and improved performance of web analytics solutions by different enterprises is expected to create many opportunities in the market.

– The rising demand for web analytics has led to the invention of new technologies and solutions. The applications of web analytics help enterprises plan and publish relevant content on the website, create ads and launch marketing campaigns to target potential customers and convert them into buyers by gaining insight of their behavior and buying pattern.

– However, data privacy is a concern that is seen as a major drawback to web analytic solutions. For instance, in November 2018, cryptocurrency exchange platform Gate.io was the target of hackers who breached a widely used web analytics platform Statcounter to steal cryptocurrency from the exchange, which strengthens the point of data privacy concerns. Web Analytics Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Facebook Inc.

Webtrends Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated.

Yahoo! Inc. (Verizon)

Microsoft Inc.

comScore Inc.

Splunk Inc.

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Tableau Software

SAS Institute

Teradata Corporation

Applied Technologies Internet S.A.

Hootsuite Inc.