Web Analytics Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

Web analytics is the process of analyzing the behavior of visitors to a website. By the usage of web analytics business is enabled to attract more visitors, retain or attract new customers for goods or services, or to increase the dollar amount each customer spends.
Scope of the Report:
Web analytics is the process of analyzing the behavior of visitors to a website. By the usage of web analytics business is enabled to attract more visitors, retain or attract new customers for goods or services, or to increase the dollar amount each customer spends.
Market Overview:
Web Analytics Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Retail (E-Commerce) Sector to Dominate the Web Analytics Market
– The retail market around the world is going through a drastic transformation from physical stores to online channel. With the increasing advancement of the internet and the freedom to access it from anywhere, brick-and-mortar stores have turned into a digital retailer.
– This rapid digitization is urging retail giants across the globe to reach out to mass audiences, to provide access to products and brands available worldwide. By giving such ease of accessibility to people, digitization enables the firms to attract customers new customers and take their game to a higher level.
– The firms are adopting digital technology for the improvement of their marketing campaigns and augmenting it to their supply chain operations to offer better success rates.
– With the sales of retail (e-commerce) increasing year on year reaching 461.58 billion in 2018, it is evident that the U.S market is increasing on a rapid rate and with the competition also increasing in the industry, the firms need to adopt web analytics solutions to retain and attract new customers.
North America to Lead the Market
– North American web analytics market is growing rapidly due to a constant rise in online shopping, marketing automation, along with the incremental shift towards online data-driven businesses in the region. The North American market is a leader in the digital industry and also holds the world’s largest e-commerce market.
– Also, with the higher usage of smartphones in this region, it is going to expand the demand for web analytics as there has been a drastic increase in website traffic across the world and this region owing to the increased usage of smartphones and other wearable devices.
– Web analytics has also proven to be extremely productive in analyzing the geographical distribution of website traffic through social media tracking and ranking.
– The North American region also consists of various web analytics solutions firms making the market highly competitive. The e-marketers are integrating web analytics into their business model to understand the trend of their respective market.
Detailed TOC of Web Analytics Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Demand for Online Shopping Trends
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Rigid Government Regulations and Data Privacy Regulations Compliance
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Online Marketing
5.1.2 Marketing Automation
5.1.3 Mobile Analytics
5.1.4 Content Marketing
5.1.5 Social Media Management
5.1.6 E-mail Marketing
5.1.7 Targeting and Behavioral Analysis
5.1.8 Display Advertising Optimization
5.1.9 Multichannel Campaign Analysis
5.2 By Service
5.2.1 Professional Services
5.2.2 Managed Services
5.3 By End-user Vertical
5.3.1 Retail
5.3.2 Manufacturing
5.3.3 Information Technology
5.3.4 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
5.3.5 Healthcare
5.3.6 Transportation & Logistics
5.3.7 Other End-user Verticals
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Google LLC
6.1.2 IBM Corporation
6.1.3 Facebook Inc.
6.1.4 Webtrends Inc.
6.1.5 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
6.1.6 Yahoo! Inc. (Verizon)
6.1.7 Microsoft Inc.
6.1.8 comScore Inc.
6.1.9 Splunk Inc.
6.1.10 MicroStrategy Incorporated
6.1.11 Tableau Software
6.1.12 SAS Institute
6.1.13 Teradata Corporation
6.1.14 Applied Technologies Internet S.A.
6.1.15 Hootsuite Inc.
6.1.16 SimilarWeb Ltd.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
