White Box Servers Market will experience a noticeable growth during the forecast period 2020 – 2025

A white box server is customized servers that are either home built, or built by white box suppliers called ODMs (Original Design Manufacturers) such as Supermicro. Various parts are purchased separately which helps cut costs as well as provides hobbyists and data center professionals alike more customization to better fit their needs. White box servers are easier to design for custom business requirements and can offer improved functionality at a relatively cheaper cost meeting an organizationâ€™s operational needs. The servers are increasingly being used by the Open Computer Project (OCP) which was developed by Facebook

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Rack-mount Server, Blade Server, Whole Cabinet Server), Form Factor (Tower Server, Rack Server, Blade Server, Density-Optimized Server), Business Type (Data Center, Enterprise Customers), Processor Type (X86 Server, Non-X86 Server), Operating System Type (Linux, Windows, Others)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Increasing micro-mobile and containerized (portable) data centers

Growth Drivers in LimelightLow cost and easy of customization

Increasing number of data centers

Surging adoption of white box servers among end users

Major Roadblocks Worthy AttentionLimited support capabilities and other limited services

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching:Increased demand for micro servers from data centers

Increased support for arm processors

