Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

A Wi-Fi range expander or a Wi-Fi Booster is a communication device that repeats the wireless signal from the base router to expand the Wi-Fi coverage. It basically functions as a bridge, capturing the WiFi from the base router and rebroadcasting it to areas where the Wi-Fi signal is weak or nonexistent, improving the performance and range of Wifi router.
The proliferation of Smart City and Smart Home Applications to Drive the Market Growth
– Smart cities and smart homes are growing tremendously to transform modern life. The smart home is defined as a residence that has installed smart products/devices, such as smart security systems, smart entertainment systems, air conditioners, smart televisions, and many more devices.
– With the rapid increase in the sales of smart home devices, the Wi-Fi range extender market is poised to grow further.
– Smart products/devices which are used in the smart homes/offices are required to be connected to the internet to work seamlessly and thus, requires Wi-Fi range extenders for increased range of a normal Wi-Fi router. The overall demand for smart products is poised to increase owing to technological innovations, consumer interest, and greater accessibility.
– A smart city consists of smart systems like smart traffic system, smart buildings, smart water management, smart waste management and a couple of IoT devices among others which needs an internet connection to provide useful data to keep track of the resources, which is expected to boost the market studied.
North America to Hold the Largest Market Share
– North American region is a pioneer in the Wi-Fi range extender market and is expected to hold the largest share.
– Most of the major Wi-Fi range extender companies are headquartered in the United States.
– Moreover, most of the companies test and launch their products and services in the country before the global launch and deployment of the product.
– With the growing number of devices per household, fast adoption of new technology and growing focus towards digitalization, the region is boosting the growth of Wi-Fi range extender market.
– Also, one of the major major factor contributing towards the growth of the Wi-Fi extender market is the increased utilization of wireless service among various end-users in the region. The Wi-Fi extender is primarily used in the US due to a large number of residential users adopting connected device technology.
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Telecom Subscriber Base
4.3.2 Proliferation of Smart Cities and Smart Homes
4.3.3 Adoption of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD)
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Costs of Installation
4.4.2 Security and Privacy Concerns
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Indoor Wi-Fi
5.1.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi
5.2 By Product
5.2.1 Extenders & Repeaters
5.2.2 Access Points
5.2.3 Antennas
5.3 By End-user Vertical
5.3.1 Residential
5.3.2 Enterprise
5.3.3 Commercial
5.3.4 Public
5.3.5 Other End-user Verticals
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (Nokia Corporation)
6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
6.1.4 NETGEAR Inc.
6.1.5 Aruba Networks (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP)
6.1.6 TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd.
6.1.7 Ericsson Inc.
6.1.8 Juniper Networks, Inc.
6.1.9 Ruckus Wireless, Inc.
6.1.10 Motorola Solutions Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
