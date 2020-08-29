Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Wi-Fi Range Extender Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Wi-Fi Range Extender Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Wi-Fi Range Extender Industry. Wi-Fi Range Extender market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Wi-Fi Range Extender market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

A Wi-Fi range expander or a Wi-Fi Booster is a communication device that repeats the wireless signal from the base router to expand the Wi-Fi coverage. It basically functions as a bridge, capturing the WiFi from the base router and rebroadcasting it to areas where the Wi-Fi signal is weak or nonexistent, improving the performance and range of Wifi router.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244308

Market Overview:

The Wi-Fi range extender market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.44% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The market is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period, primarily due to the growing demand for internet access and the increasing number of consumer electronics devices across the globe, primarily in the residential sector.

– The ease of installation merged with the cost benefits associated with the purchase of an extender as compared to adding another Wi-Fi router, essentially performing the same function of extending the Wi-Fi coverage, are the major advantages playing a vital role in increasing the sales of the Wi-Fi range extenders mostly in the commercial and residential sectors.

– The rapid growth of the connected homes concept and the emergence of the smart home ecosystem are among the other major factors expected to boost the growth of the market.

– The emergence of the BYOD trend in the corporate sector has further propelled the use of wireless routers in the commercial space.

– Additionally, the demand for the wireless routers is rising from the growing consumer preference towards the installation of smart devices in their homes, such as smart TVs, smartphones, and tablets, among a host of lot other appliances. Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Alcatel

Lucent S.A. (Nokia Corporation)

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

NETGEAR Inc.

Aruba Networks (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP)

TP

Link Technologies Co., Ltd.

Ericsson Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Ruckus Wireless, Inc.