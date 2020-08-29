Wine Packaging Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Wine Packaging Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Wine Packaging Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Wine Packaging Industry. Wine Packaging market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Wine Packaging market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Wine packaging market studies owing to health awareness, the millennial population has turned out to be the largest consumers of wine worldwide. Glass bottles will remain dominant but will face increasing competition from alternative formats and sizes, such as aseptic cartons, cups and goblets, single-serving plastic bottles, aluminum cans and bag-in-box packaging.

Market Overview:

The global wine packaging market was valued at USD 21.46 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 25.11 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 2.65% over the forecast period of (2019-2024). QR Codes included on the wine label are coming in trends. These codes provide an easy and efficient way for consumers to link directly to a company website, email address, or even an online video. Also the double layer wine bottle are coming in trends, which keeps wine cold by providing an insulating layer removing the need to put the bottle back in the fridge. This bottle has already been adopted by German winery Wasem.

– Use of BiB (Bag in box) wine packaging is a key driver for the market as it is made of a multi-layered flexible film that are physically resistant and a barrier against gases and the wine contained in the bag can be consumed gradually as the residual product is protected from contact with the air.

– As wine is recognized as the favored drink on numerous occasions, owing to the high availability of its extensive selection catering to particular audience groups is driving the market at a steady growth.

– Growing stringent government regulations and environmental concerns related to some of the packaging raw materials might act as restraints to the market growth. Wine Packaging Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Amcor Limited

Ardagh Group S.A.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Ball Corporation

CCL Industries Inc.

Encore Glass, Inc

Exal Group

G3 Enterprises Incorporated

International Paper Company

Hoover Container Solutions Incorporated

Enoplastic S.p.a

Sparflex SA (Maverik Enterprises Incorporated)

Multi

Color Incorporation (Platinum Equity LLC )

Owens