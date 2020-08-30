Acrylic Adhesives Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Acrylic Adhesives Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Acrylic Adhesives Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Acrylic Adhesives Industry. Acrylic Adhesives market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Acrylic Adhesives market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Acrylic Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Packaging Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Packaging industry dominates the demand for acrylic adhesives with numerous applications in products, such as tapes, labels, cases, and cartons.

– Asia-Pacific region has been witnessing fastest growth in the global packaging industry, where countries, such as China and India has been leading the market.

– Factors, such as e-commerce, online food deliveries, and innovation & development in packaging industry has been driving the growth of packaging industry in the region.

– The packaging industry in North America and Europe are mature markets, while Middle East & Africa region has been witnessing moderate growth of the industry. However, with e-commerce business increasing in these regions, the packaging industry is also witnessing growth in these markets, further driving the demand for raw materials, like adhesives and others.

– Thus, such trends in the global packaging industry is expected to drive the demand for acrylic adhesives during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Factors, such as strong growth in construction activities, increasing packaging demand from the expanding e-commerce business platform, increasing output in food & beverage industry, have been driving the demand for acrylic adhesives in the region.

– Countries, such as China and India lead the market demand for acrylic adhesives, due to high packaging requirements in the country.

– China and India hold the potential to grow at a faster rate in e-commerce packaging market as internet use in these countries continue to expand at a tremendous rate. The demand for food & beverage products is also supporting the growth of the paper packaging and rigid packaging sectors in these countries at a steady rate.

– Besides, the construction sector in these countries is expected to grow at a noticeable rate due to numerous projects planned for construction during the forecast period.

– China currently has numerous airport construction projects, such as, which are either in development or planning stage. These include – Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, etc. Besides, the government rolled out massive construction plans, including making provision for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next ten years.

– In India, the government’s investment target of USD 120.5 billion for developing 27 industrial clusters is expected to boost commercial construction in the country.

– Besides, construction is also growing at a noticeable rate in countries, such as Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore.

– Hence, all such favorable market trends in the region are expected to drive the growth of the acrylic adhesives market during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Acrylic Adhesives Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rapidly Growing Construction Industry in Asia-Pacific & Middle East

4.1.2 Increasing Usage in Packaging Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Strict VOC Regulations in North America and Europe

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Water-based

5.1.2 Solvent-based

5.1.3 Reactive

5.1.4 Others

5.2 End-User Industry

5.2.1 Packaging

5.2.2 Building & Construction

5.2.3 Transportation

5.2.4 Appliances

5.2.5 Electrical & Electronics

5.2.6 Sporting Goods

5.2.7 Woodworking

5.2.8 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M Company

6.4.2 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

6.4.3 Ashland Inc.

6.4.4 Avery Dennison Corp.

6.4.5 Dymax

6.4.6 Franklin International

6.4.7 H.B. Fuller Co.

6.4.8 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.9 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.10 Huntsman Corp.

6.4.11 ITW (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

6.4.12 LORD Corp.

6.4.13 Mactac

6.4.14 Mapei SPA

6.4.15 Permabond LLC

6.4.16 Pidilite Industries

6.4.17 RPM International

6.4.18 Sika AG

6.4.19 Toagosei Co., Ltd.

6.4.20 Wacker Chemie AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Adoption of Bio-based Products

