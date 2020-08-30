Agricultural Tires Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Agricultural Tires Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Agricultural Tires Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Agricultural Tires Industry. Agricultural Tires market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Agricultural Tires market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The global agricultural tires market has been segmented by end-user type, application type, and construction type.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275322

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275322

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Replacement Tires

In case of OEM tires, after the warranty expiration, it is difficult for farmers to buy the same OEM tires, due to the high price associated with these tires. As a result, the demand for replacement/aftermarket agricultural tires is continually increasing as they are cost-effective compared to OEM tires, and there are numerous options available in the market (with products from different brands).

Additionally, the price of replacement/aftermarket tires ranges from USD 150 to USD 400, while that of OEM tires would be around USD 800 to USD 1,500. And farmers can easily procure these tires through both online and offline sources.

– The prices of these replacement tires may vary depending on either the quantity ordered/purchased or the sources that they are purchased from i.e., online or retail stores.

– The replacement/aftermarket agricultural tires occupy a volume of more than 55% of the market studied, while for OEM, it is 40%-45% of the market studied.

Increasing Demand in the United States Despite Falling Farm Income

Farm tires sales in the United States and Canada have witnessed moderate growth during the first quarter of 2019 and is expected to continue with the same pace, despite a decline in farm income. The growth is mainly driven by the sale of new agricultural machinery, especially the small compact farm tractors. Although the commodity prices remain flat, farmers are demanding replacement tires and new equipment.

As compared to 2017, the farm equipment sales in 2018 have increased in the United States and are as follows:

– More than 18% increase in self-propelled combines

– ~13% increase in 4WD tractors and a 6.8% increase in 2WD tractors

– Under 40 HP tractor sales grew by 9.2%, 40-100 HP tractor sales grew by 1.5% and 100+ HP tractor sales grew by 5.5%.

Other countries in the North American region witnessed sluggish growth in the sale of farm equipment. Although farm tractor sales in Canada increased by 1.7%, other machinery such as 4WD tractors (witnessed a decline of 13%), self-propelled combines (witnessed a decline of 4%) and 40-100 HP tractor sales (witnessed a decline of 3%) in sales.

Agricultural machinery and equipment sales continue to grow over the forecast period as manufacturers continue to develop powerful tractors for increased flexion and low sidewall technology based farm tires.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275322

Detailed TOC of Agricultural Tires Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Technology Trends

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Market Drivers

4.5 Market Restraints

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End-User

5.1.1 OEM

5.1.2 Replacement/Aftermarket

5.2 By Application Type

5.2.1 Tractors

5.2.2 Combine Harvester

5.2.3 Sprayers

5.2.4 Trailers

5.2.5 Loaders

5.2.6 Others

5.3 By Construction Type

5.3.1 Bias Tires

5.3.2 Radial Tires

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Spain

5.4.2.5 Italy

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of World

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Michelin

6.2.2 Firestone

6.2.3 Continental Group

6.2.4 Titan

6.2.5 ATG Tires

6.2.6 Mitas

6.2.7 BKT Tires

6.2.8 Trelleborg Wheel Systems

6.2.9 Goodyear

6.2.10 Apollo Tires

6.2.11 Camso

6.2.12 Armour Tires

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Greaseproof Paper Market Future Growth Rate Analysis, Size 2020: COVID-19 Outbreak, Top Manufacturers, Dynamics Outlook and Industry Drivers, Share Opportunities, Forecast till 2026

Foam Glass Plate Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Teeth Whitening Market Size Analysis with Growth Prospects and Share 2020 | Global Industry Overview by Size, Top Manufacturers, Supply Demand, Growth Statistics, Overview, Forecast to 2024

3D Printer Market 2020 Trends, Manufacturing Size, Growth Analysis by Share, Top Regions, Driving Factors of Manufacturers, Types and Applications Forecast to 2022

Semi-automated Dental Laboratory Ovens Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026

Cross Fold Wet Tissue Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry