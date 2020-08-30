Alternating Current Micro Motors Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | NIDEC, Ebmpapst, FIMEC

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Alternating Current Micro Motors market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Alternating Current Micro Motors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Alternating Current Micro Motors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Alternating Current Micro Motors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Alternating Current Micro Motors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Alternating Current Micro Motors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Alternating Current Micro Motors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Alternating Current Micro Motors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Alternating Current Micro Motors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Market Research Report: NIDEC, Ebmpapst, FIMEC, ASMO, MABUCHI, DENSO, MITSUBA, SINANO, BROSE, MINEBEA, MITCUMI, BOSCH, Valeo, Borgwarner, Delphi Automotive Systems, Johnson Electric, Chiahua Components Group, LG INNOTEK, YASKAWA, Shanghai Micro Motor Co., Ltd

Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Market Segmentation by Product: Synchronous AC Motors

Asynchronous AC Motors



Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Market Segmentation by Application: Household Appliance

Electronic Product

Automobile Industry

Automated Industry



The Alternating Current Micro Motors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Alternating Current Micro Motors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Alternating Current Micro Motors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Alternating Current Micro Motors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Alternating Current Micro Motors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Alternating Current Micro Motors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Alternating Current Micro Motors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Alternating Current Micro Motors market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Alternating Current Micro Motors Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Alternating Current Micro Motors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Synchronous AC Motors

1.4.3 Asynchronous AC Motors

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Household Appliance

1.5.3 Electronic Product

1.5.4 Automobile Industry

1.5.5 Automated Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Alternating Current Micro Motors Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Alternating Current Micro Motors Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Alternating Current Micro Motors Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Alternating Current Micro Motors Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Alternating Current Micro Motors Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Alternating Current Micro Motors Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Alternating Current Micro Motors Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Alternating Current Micro Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Alternating Current Micro Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Alternating Current Micro Motors Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Alternating Current Micro Motors Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Alternating Current Micro Motors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Alternating Current Micro Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Alternating Current Micro Motors Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Alternating Current Micro Motors Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Alternating Current Micro Motors Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Alternating Current Micro Motors Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Alternating Current Micro Motors Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Alternating Current Micro Motors Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Alternating Current Micro Motors Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Alternating Current Micro Motors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Alternating Current Micro Motors Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Alternating Current Micro Motors Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Alternating Current Micro Motors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Alternating Current Micro Motors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Alternating Current Micro Motors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Alternating Current Micro Motors Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Alternating Current Micro Motors Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Alternating Current Micro Motors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Alternating Current Micro Motors Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Alternating Current Micro Motors Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Alternating Current Micro Motors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Alternating Current Micro Motors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Alternating Current Micro Motors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Alternating Current Micro Motors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Alternating Current Micro Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Alternating Current Micro Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Alternating Current Micro Motors Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Alternating Current Micro Motors Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Alternating Current Micro Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Alternating Current Micro Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Alternating Current Micro Motors Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Alternating Current Micro Motors Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Alternating Current Micro Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Alternating Current Micro Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Alternating Current Micro Motors Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Alternating Current Micro Motors Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Alternating Current Micro Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Alternating Current Micro Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Alternating Current Micro Motors Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Alternating Current Micro Motors Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Alternating Current Micro Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Alternating Current Micro Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Alternating Current Micro Motors Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Alternating Current Micro Motors Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 NIDEC

12.1.1 NIDEC Corporation Information

12.1.2 NIDEC Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 NIDEC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 NIDEC Alternating Current Micro Motors Products Offered

12.1.5 NIDEC Recent Development

12.2 Ebmpapst

12.2.1 Ebmpapst Corporation Information

12.2.2 Ebmpapst Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Ebmpapst Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Ebmpapst Alternating Current Micro Motors Products Offered

12.2.5 Ebmpapst Recent Development

12.3 FIMEC

12.3.1 FIMEC Corporation Information

12.3.2 FIMEC Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 FIMEC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 FIMEC Alternating Current Micro Motors Products Offered

12.3.5 FIMEC Recent Development

12.4 ASMO

12.4.1 ASMO Corporation Information

12.4.2 ASMO Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 ASMO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 ASMO Alternating Current Micro Motors Products Offered

12.4.5 ASMO Recent Development

12.5 MABUCHI

12.5.1 MABUCHI Corporation Information

12.5.2 MABUCHI Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 MABUCHI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 MABUCHI Alternating Current Micro Motors Products Offered

12.5.5 MABUCHI Recent Development

12.6 DENSO

12.6.1 DENSO Corporation Information

12.6.2 DENSO Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 DENSO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 DENSO Alternating Current Micro Motors Products Offered

12.6.5 DENSO Recent Development

12.7 MITSUBA

12.7.1 MITSUBA Corporation Information

12.7.2 MITSUBA Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 MITSUBA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 MITSUBA Alternating Current Micro Motors Products Offered

12.7.5 MITSUBA Recent Development

12.8 SINANO

12.8.1 SINANO Corporation Information

12.8.2 SINANO Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 SINANO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 SINANO Alternating Current Micro Motors Products Offered

12.8.5 SINANO Recent Development

12.9 BROSE

12.9.1 BROSE Corporation Information

12.9.2 BROSE Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 BROSE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 BROSE Alternating Current Micro Motors Products Offered

12.9.5 BROSE Recent Development

12.10 MINEBEA

12.10.1 MINEBEA Corporation Information

12.10.2 MINEBEA Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 MINEBEA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 MINEBEA Alternating Current Micro Motors Products Offered

12.10.5 MINEBEA Recent Development

12.11 NIDEC

12.11.1 NIDEC Corporation Information

12.11.2 NIDEC Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 NIDEC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 NIDEC Alternating Current Micro Motors Products Offered

12.11.5 NIDEC Recent Development

12.12 BOSCH

12.12.1 BOSCH Corporation Information

12.12.2 BOSCH Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 BOSCH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 BOSCH Products Offered

12.12.5 BOSCH Recent Development

12.13 Valeo

12.13.1 Valeo Corporation Information

12.13.2 Valeo Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Valeo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Valeo Products Offered

12.13.5 Valeo Recent Development

12.14 Borgwarner

12.14.1 Borgwarner Corporation Information

12.14.2 Borgwarner Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Borgwarner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Borgwarner Products Offered

12.14.5 Borgwarner Recent Development

12.15 Delphi Automotive Systems

12.15.1 Delphi Automotive Systems Corporation Information

12.15.2 Delphi Automotive Systems Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Delphi Automotive Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Delphi Automotive Systems Products Offered

12.15.5 Delphi Automotive Systems Recent Development

12.16 Johnson Electric

12.16.1 Johnson Electric Corporation Information

12.16.2 Johnson Electric Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Johnson Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Johnson Electric Products Offered

12.16.5 Johnson Electric Recent Development

12.17 Chiahua Components Group

12.17.1 Chiahua Components Group Corporation Information

12.17.2 Chiahua Components Group Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Chiahua Components Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Chiahua Components Group Products Offered

12.17.5 Chiahua Components Group Recent Development

12.18 LG INNOTEK

12.18.1 LG INNOTEK Corporation Information

12.18.2 LG INNOTEK Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 LG INNOTEK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 LG INNOTEK Products Offered

12.18.5 LG INNOTEK Recent Development

12.19 YASKAWA

12.19.1 YASKAWA Corporation Information

12.19.2 YASKAWA Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 YASKAWA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 YASKAWA Products Offered

12.19.5 YASKAWA Recent Development

12.20 Shanghai Micro Motor Co., Ltd

12.20.1 Shanghai Micro Motor Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.20.2 Shanghai Micro Motor Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Shanghai Micro Motor Co., Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Shanghai Micro Motor Co., Ltd Products Offered

12.20.5 Shanghai Micro Motor Co., Ltd Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Alternating Current Micro Motors Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Alternating Current Micro Motors Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”