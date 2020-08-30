Ammonia Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Ammonia Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Ammonia Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Ammonia Industry. Ammonia market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Ammonia market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Ammonia market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275353

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275353

Key Market Trends:

Agriculture Industry Dominates the Market

– The agriculture industry dominates the global ammonia market, with an estimated market share of more than 80% in 2018. Ammonia is majorly used in fertilizers, and its usage has only been increasing through the years, thereby, driving its usage in the agriculture market, throughout the forecast period

– Fertilizers are plant nutrients and are hence required for growth of crops. The fertilizers market is also expected to expand, with agriculture production growing through the years (primarily owing to the growing population, increasing urbanization, and rising disposable income of individuals). Consumption of meat, dairy products, fish, sugar, fruits, and vegetables has been experiencing rapid growth than consumption of cereals.

– According to Fertilizer Outlook 2018 – 2022, demand for fertilizer is rising modestly in the global market owing to ample inventories and low prices for most crops; improving economic prospects in developed countries, Russia, Brazil, and Sub-Saharan Africa; and growing political uncertainty in several large fertilizer-consuming markets.

– Urea is a dry nitrogen material produced by reacting ammonia with carbon dioxide. Urea contains the highest percentage of nitrogen among the commonly used dry fertilizers and is rapidly replacing ammonium nitrate in recent years.

– According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the world supply of ammonia was 159,490 thousand tonnes in 2016. In the year 2017, the supply of ammonia increased to 164,724 thousand tonnes. And in 2018, it further increased to 168,056 thousand tonnes, and it is expected to reach 171,433 thousand tonnes in 2019.

– Overall, the rising fertilizer market is expected to drive the ammonia consumption through the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Ammonia Market

– In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the ammonia market, accounting for more than half of the consumption globally. With the increasing population in the countries, like China and India, the agricultural activities increased, which resulted in the increased consumption of ammonia-based fertilizers, thereby, driving the market.

– Apart from the agriculture industry, the demand for ammonia is increasing in industries, such as pharmaceutical, paper & pulp, food, petroleum, etc.

– China was the major consumer of ammonia in both the Asia-Pacific region and in the global market in 2018.

– The fertilizer sector is among the fastest growing industry in China and China is also the largest consumer of fertilizers in the world. Being the most populous country in the world, China has a huge demand for agricultural products. With just 11.3% arable land, there is a need to produce the crop, with a higher yield in order to meet the demand. In this way, the demand for food grains is driving the fertilizers market.

– China is currently the largest consumer and exporter of all three NPK macronutrient fertilizers (nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium) globally. Fertilizer manufacturers in China produced more than 70 million tons of NPK fertilizers in 2017, which further rose through 2018. The country exported around USD 3.3 billion worth of these mixed chemical fertilizers in 2017 which further increased through 2018.

– Chinese farmers use an average of 305 kilograms of nitrogen per hectare per year, which is more than four times the global average. The country has also been a significant contributor to the increased use of fertilizers in the global market.

– China is a hub for chemical processing, accounting for a major chunk of the chemicals produced across the world. With the growing demand for organic and inorganic chemicals worldwide, the demand for ammonia from this sector is projected to grow, over the forecast period.

– Overall, the market for ammonia in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow significantly through the forecast period.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275353

Detailed TOC of Ammonia Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Abundant Use in Agriculture Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Usage of Explosives Production

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Hazardous Effects in its Concentrated Form

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Liquid

5.1.2 Gas

5.1.3 Powder

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Agriculture

5.2.2 Textiles

5.2.3 Mining

5.2.4 Pharmaceutical

5.2.5 Refrigeration

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries (Petroleum, Plastics, Rubber, Water Treatment, etc.)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Casale

6.4.3 CF Industries Holdings Inc.

6.4.4 CSBP Limited

6.4.5 EuroChem

6.4.6 EuroChem

6.4.7 Group DF

6.4.8 Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Limited

6.4.9 IFFCO

6.4.10 Koch Industries Inc.

6.4.11 Nutrien

6.4.12 OCI Nitrogen

6.4.13 PJSC Togliattiazot

6.4.14 PT Pupuk Sriwidjaja Palembang (Pusri)

6.4.15 Qatar Fertiliser Company

6.4.16 Qatar Fertilizer Company

6.4.17 Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited

6.4.18 SABIC

6.4.19 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

6.4.20 Yara

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Use of Ammonia as a Refrigerant

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Radio Over Fiber Market Growth Segment by Industry Scope 2020 Future Strategies of Top Companies, Global Countries Data Forecast to 2024

E-Glass Glass Microfiber Market Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Size, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 Research Includes COVID-19 Analysis

MRI Guided Drug Delivery Market Growth Analysis by Top Key Players 2020 Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value, Trends Analysis, and Company Profiles till 2025

﻿Refractory Material Mixer Market Research by Global Business Opportunities, Industry Growth Rate, Demand Status, Regional Analysis with Size, Forecast to 2020-2024

Hair Loss and Growth Devices Market 2020 Share, Segment and Growth Technologies by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026

Light Duty Hydraulic Hammer Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact