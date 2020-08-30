Anomaly Detection Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Anomaly Detection Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Anomaly Detection Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Anomaly Detection Industry. Anomaly Detection market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Anomaly Detection market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Anomaly detection (also termed as outlier detection) enables the user to identify rare events or observations or detects those data points that do not fit well with the rest of the data that raises suspicion. This report segments the market by Type (Solutions, Service), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), End-user Industry (BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government and Defense, IT and Telecom) and Geography.
Market Overview:
Anomaly Detection Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
BFSI is Expected to Hold a Significant Component of Market Share
– Banking operations include many periodic and aperiodic activities and transactions performed by employees, customers and external agencies. The nature of such activities is quite complex and requires constant monitoring to make sure that neither the bank nor its end customers are adversely affected by various malicious and random activities. This poses a great potential opportunity for the companies offering solutions and services to prevent such anomalies.
– For instance, CSI’s fraud anomaly detection software for banks that updates the institution about suspicious activity by generating automated alerts allowing them to maintain diligence and compliance.
– The various guidelines or regulations issued by the regulatory bodies and agencies are expected to drive the market for the forecast period. For instance, as a financial, it is required by The Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) to have a process in place that helps in the monitoring of potential anomalous behavior within online banking.
North America Holds the Largest Share
– Federal Trade Commission states that identity thefts related to payment and banking sector are prominent in the United States, which would boost the adoption of Anomaly Detection solutions and services.
– North America is a pioneer when it comes to bring-your-own-device (BYOD) culture which has resulted in its wide-scale adoption. This shift has made the organizations to look for the solutions and services that enable them to ensure the safety of sensitive business information which in turn could boost the anomaly detection market in the region.
– The companies in the region are focused on providing their customers with a significant breadth of offerings in the anomaly detection arena and provide enhanced features and functionalities.
– For instance, Cisco Systems, Inc. American multinational technology conglomerate headquartered in San Jose, California. Some of the products offered by the company are NetFlow that allows the user to identify anomalies by producing detailed accounts of traffic flows and it provides high-level of diagnostics to classify and identify network anomalies.
Detailed TOC of Anomaly Detection Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Number of Cyber Crimes
4.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Anomaly Detection Solutions in the Software Testing
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Open Source Alternatives Pose as a Threat
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Solutions
5.1.2 Service
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 BFSI
5.2.2 Manufacturing
5.2.3 Healthcare
5.2.4 IT and Telecommunications
5.2.5 Other End-user Industry
5.3 By Deployment
5.3.1 On-Premise
5.3.2 Cloud
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Verint Systems Inc.
6.1.2 Symantec Corporation
6.1.3 WSO2 Inc.
6.1.4 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.6 IBM Corporation
6.1.7 Wipro Limited
6.1.8 Trend Micro Incorporated
6.1.9 SAS Institute Inc.
6.1.10 Happiest Minds Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
6.1.11 Guardian Analytics, Inc..
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
