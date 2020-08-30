Anomaly Detection Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Anomaly Detection Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Anomaly Detection Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Anomaly Detection Industry. Anomaly Detection market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Anomaly Detection market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Anomaly detection (also termed as outlier detection) enables the user to identify rare events or observations or detects those data points that do not fit well with the rest of the data that raises suspicion. This report segments the market by Type (Solutions, Service), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), End-user Industry (BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government and Defense, IT and Telecom) and Geography.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275378

Market Overview:

The anomaly detection market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.3% and surpass USD 5 billion market size by the end of the forecast period 2019-2024. The decision making of all businesses depends on data, but the data generated is too massive which could often cause the valuable information to be lost or misunderstood. Anomaly detection solutions help to bridge this gap by using various techniques that enable the user to spot the deviation from regular behavior.

– The increasing number of connected devices in the field of banking and financial sector, healthcare, manufacturing, IT and telecom, defense and government is expected to drive the anomaly detection market over the forecast period. These sectors handle important data on a regular basis making them prone to getting exposed to serious frauds, thefts, and hacking that allows the criminals to gain control over the firm’s infrastructure.

– For instance, in March 2019, Microsoft broadened its availability of anomaly detector with Microsoft Azure anomaly detector which easily embeds anomaly detection capabilities into user’s apps so they can quickly identify unusual, rare, or irregular data patterns that might signal problems.

– The advent of AI technologies coupled with machine learning is enabling the companies to better understand the factors responsible for the sudden change in behavior. For instance, in April 2019, Verint strengthened its digital CX capabilities with AI-powered anomaly detection that enabled the company to understand the key parameters and causes for a change in NPS (Net Promoter Score), customer satisfaction and other drivers. Anomaly Detection Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Verint Systems Inc.

Symantec Corporation

WSO2 Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

Wipro Limited

Trend Micro Incorporated

SAS Institute Inc.

Happiest Minds Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Guardian Analytics