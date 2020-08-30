Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Teradyne, SPEA, Tesec

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market Research Report: Teradyne, SPEA, Tesec, Inc, Advantest, Seica S.p.A., Advint, LLC., LTX-Credence, Astronics, Cobham plc., Averna, Chroma ATE Inc., BAE Systems, AB Controls, Hioki E.E. Corporation, National Instruments, Rohde & Schwarz, Cyth Systems, Inc.

Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market Segmentation by Product: Memory Automatic Test Equipment

Non-Memory Automatic Test Equipment

Discrete Automatic Test Equipment



Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market Segmentation by Application: IT & Telecommunications

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Others



The Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Memory Automatic Test Equipment

1.4.3 Non-Memory Automatic Test Equipment

1.4.4 Discrete Automatic Test Equipment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 IT & Telecommunications

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Consumer Electronics

1.5.5 Aerospace and Defense

1.5.6 Medical

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Teradyne

12.1.1 Teradyne Corporation Information

12.1.2 Teradyne Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Teradyne Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Teradyne Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

12.1.5 Teradyne Recent Development

12.2 SPEA

12.2.1 SPEA Corporation Information

12.2.2 SPEA Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 SPEA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 SPEA Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

12.2.5 SPEA Recent Development

12.3 Tesec, Inc

12.3.1 Tesec, Inc Corporation Information

12.3.2 Tesec, Inc Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Tesec, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Tesec, Inc Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

12.3.5 Tesec, Inc Recent Development

12.4 Advantest

12.4.1 Advantest Corporation Information

12.4.2 Advantest Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Advantest Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Advantest Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

12.4.5 Advantest Recent Development

12.5 Seica S.p.A.

12.5.1 Seica S.p.A. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Seica S.p.A. Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Seica S.p.A. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Seica S.p.A. Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

12.5.5 Seica S.p.A. Recent Development

12.6 Advint, LLC.

12.6.1 Advint, LLC. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Advint, LLC. Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Advint, LLC. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Advint, LLC. Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

12.6.5 Advint, LLC. Recent Development

12.7 LTX-Credence

12.7.1 LTX-Credence Corporation Information

12.7.2 LTX-Credence Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 LTX-Credence Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 LTX-Credence Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

12.7.5 LTX-Credence Recent Development

12.8 Astronics

12.8.1 Astronics Corporation Information

12.8.2 Astronics Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Astronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Astronics Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

12.8.5 Astronics Recent Development

12.9 Cobham plc.

12.9.1 Cobham plc. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Cobham plc. Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cobham plc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Cobham plc. Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

12.9.5 Cobham plc. Recent Development

12.10 Averna

12.10.1 Averna Corporation Information

12.10.2 Averna Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Averna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Averna Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

12.10.5 Averna Recent Development

12.12 BAE Systems

12.12.1 BAE Systems Corporation Information

12.12.2 BAE Systems Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 BAE Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 BAE Systems Products Offered

12.12.5 BAE Systems Recent Development

12.13 AB Controls

12.13.1 AB Controls Corporation Information

12.13.2 AB Controls Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 AB Controls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 AB Controls Products Offered

12.13.5 AB Controls Recent Development

12.14 Hioki E.E. Corporation

12.14.1 Hioki E.E. Corporation Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hioki E.E. Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Hioki E.E. Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Hioki E.E. Corporation Products Offered

12.14.5 Hioki E.E. Corporation Recent Development

12.15 National Instruments

12.15.1 National Instruments Corporation Information

12.15.2 National Instruments Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 National Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 National Instruments Products Offered

12.15.5 National Instruments Recent Development

12.16 Rohde & Schwarz

12.16.1 Rohde & Schwarz Corporation Information

12.16.2 Rohde & Schwarz Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Rohde & Schwarz Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Rohde & Schwarz Products Offered

12.16.5 Rohde & Schwarz Recent Development

12.17 Cyth Systems, Inc.

12.17.1 Cyth Systems, Inc. Corporation Information

12.17.2 Cyth Systems, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Cyth Systems, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Cyth Systems, Inc. Products Offered

12.17.5 Cyth Systems, Inc. Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”