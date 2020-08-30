Automotive Automatic Transmission Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Automotive Automatic Transmission Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Automotive Automatic Transmission Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Automotive Automatic Transmission Industry. Automotive Automatic Transmission market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Automotive Automatic Transmission market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The automotive automatic transmission system market has been segmented by type, fuel type, and vehicle type.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275318

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275318

Key Market Trends:

OEMs Focusing on Developing Advanced Automatic Transmission

The German automatic transmission supplier ZF developed a new 8-speed automatic transmission. The company’s main focus was to improve fuel efficiency by using lightweight technology.

– The new gear set design consists of four planetary gear sets and five shift elements that help in minimizing the drag loss and improve transmission efficiency. The optional hydraulic impulse oil storage (HIS) offers start/stop function, which can increase the fuel savings.

– This new automatic transmission is hybrid compatible and can be used across all AWD dive concepts, which include AWD center differential integrated, integrated AWD system, and hang-on AWD.

During 2017, ZF manufactured 3.5 million units of its 8-speed automatic transmission for Aston Martin, FCA, JLR, and for the Volkswagen group. In 2019, the company received a billion dollar contract from BMW, in which, ZF is expected to supply its latest version of this 8-speed automatic transmission for a BMW’s series of models that may be launched in 2022.

Furthermore, ZF is also testing the possibilities in starting the production of this technology for China and the United States, where the shares of automatic passenger cars are high.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. In the Asia-Pacific region, countries, such as China, India, and the ASEAN countries, are anticipated to witness high demand for automatic cars, especially India, with the continually growing vehicle population.

In India, the demand for automatic transmission cars and SUVs has significantly increased over the past three years.

During 2014-2015, the sales of passenger cars with automatic transmission accounted for 5% of the total sales. By the end of 2018, this figure increased to 12% of the total passenger car sales, accounting to about 3.7 lakh units a year. Maruti Suzuki was the largest producer of automatic cars in India, with sales accounting to over 1.5 lakh units in 2018.

Almost 80% of the cars sold in India are under the price range of 12 lakhs. Within this price range, Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza, Dzire, Baleno, Toyota’s Yaris, and Honda’s Amaze are the top-selling automatic transmission cars in the country.

Although most Indian buyers prefer a manual SUV, the demand for automatic transmission SUVs has increased over the past two years. Most of the premium SUV models available in the Indian market, such as Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, Audi Q-Series, BMW X-Series, etc., have an automatic transmission as a standard system.

In the light of the worsening road conditions, advancements in technology, growing preference toward economy and convenience, and rising demand for fuel-efficient cars, the demand for automatic transmission vehicles in India is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275318

Detailed TOC of Automotive Automatic Transmission Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Automatic Transmission (AT)

5.1.2 Automatic Manual Transmission (AMT)

5.1.3 Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT)

5.1.4 Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

5.2 By Fuel Type

5.2.1 Gasoline (Petrol)

5.2.2 Diesel

5.2.3 Hybrid

5.2.4 Electric Vehicle

5.3 By Vehicle Type

5.3.1 Passenger Cars

5.3.2 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

5.3.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Iran

5.4.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Aisin Seiki

6.2.2 Allison Transmission Holdings

6.2.3 BorgWarner

6.2.4 Continental AG

6.2.5 Daimler AG

6.2.6 Delphi Automotive

6.2.7 Eaton Corporation

6.2.8 Fiat Powertrain Technologies

6.2.9 Getrag

6.2.10 Hilite International

6.2.11 Jatco

6.2.12 Magna International

6.2.13 NSK Global

6.2.14 Oerlikon Graziano

6.2.15 Tremec

6.2.16 Valeo

6.2.17 ZF Friedrichshafen

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Medical Plastics Market Future Growth Rate Analysis, Size 2020: COVID-19 Outbreak, Top Manufacturers, Dynamics Outlook and Industry Drivers, Share Opportunities, Forecast till 2026

Candle Wax Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry

Urology Devices Market Size Report Forecast 2020 – 2024 Business Revenue, Opportunities, Future Growth, Trends Plans, Top Key Players, Global Analysis by Share

Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market 2020 Trends, Manufacturing Size, Growth Analysis by Share, Top Regions, Driving Factors of Manufacturers, Types and Applications Forecast to 2022

Infrared Dental Laboratory Sealers Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Manual Traction Hoists Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact