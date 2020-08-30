Automotive Digital Mapping Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Automotive Digital Mapping Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Automotive Digital Mapping Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Automotive Digital Mapping Industry. Automotive Digital Mapping market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Automotive Digital Mapping market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The automotive industry has been at the forefront of innovation and has been proactively adopting technology to provide an enhanced experience to the end-user. Digital mapping as the process in the collection of data is compiled to produce maps, in the form of virtual images, which accurately represent a particular geographical area, major roads, rivers, and important landmarks, such as airports, tourist attractions, and hospitals in and around the region. The digital mapping technology can also be used to calculate distances between different places.

Market Overview:

The automotive digital mapping market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.75%, over the forecast period 2019-2024. Digital maps have been used extensively in recent times for various location-enabled applications, such as Google Earth, Google Maps, and Foursquare. The technology, however, is mainly recognized and used in GPS satellite networks, which form a significant component of the standard automotive navigation systems.

– The increasing adoption of connected cars and the rapid deployment of high-speed communication networks across geographies is driving the growth of the market over the forecast period.

– Also, the machine-to-machine (M2M) platform consolidation is leading to increased revenues due to the low initial investment. The use of LBS technology (in coordination with digital maps) in business operations pertaining to logistics and the automotive industry is increasing considerably.

– The deployment of long-term evolution (4GLTE) technologies in the automotive sector is a major reason for the increased adoption of IoT solutions, since, the sector has been witnessing a growing trend in favor of intelligent cars and transport systems, which use the Internet of Things (IoT) technology to enhance safety and functionality in vehicles with complete in-built systems. Automotive Digital Mapping Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

