Automotive Digital Mapping Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

Scope of the Report:
The automotive industry has been at the forefront of innovation and has been proactively adopting technology to provide an enhanced experience to the end-user. Digital mapping as the process in the collection of data is compiled to produce maps, in the form of virtual images, which accurately represent a particular geographical area, major roads, rivers, and important landmarks, such as airports, tourist attractions, and hospitals in and around the region. The digital mapping technology can also be used to calculate distances between different places.
Market Overview:
Automotive Digital Mapping Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Solution Component is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share
– The increasing use of cloud-based solutions by content providers is supporting the automotive digital mapping market.
– The increase in demand for digital signage solutions among consumers is responsible for the adoption of M2M products and services in the business transport segments.
– Moreover, strategic alliances between mobile operators, hardware providers, map providers, and application developers are boosting the revenue of the automotive digital mapping market.
– There is an increase in the market penetration of integrated telematics in the Americas, particularly in the United States, due to a rise in demand for smartphones and regulations for safety.
The United States is Expected to Have Significant Market Share
– The improved precision by the usage of GPS systems is leading to increasing reliance on GPS systems. This, coupled with the increasing number of autonomous vehicles and defense spending are the major reasons for the high adoption of these systems in the United States.
– The United States is leading the world, in terms of the adoption of autonomous vehicles. This growth is majorly attributable to the presence of technology giants, such as Tesla Motors, Ford Motor Company, GeneraMotorsrs, and Chrysler, across the region.
– The demand for connected cars in these countries is increasing due to technology-savvy customers, increased spending on connectivity technologies, and the major presence of tech base in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, California, United States, is propelling the growth of luxury cars featuring advanced connectivity solutions.
Detailed TOC of Automotive Digital Mapping Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growth in the Number of Connected Cars
4.3.2 Increase in the Use of 3D Platforms
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Stringent Regulations and Legal Challenges for Safegauring Privacy and Security
4.4.2 Lack of In-house Expertise
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Technology Snapshot
4.6.1 GIS
4.6.2 LiDAR
4.6.3 Digital Orthophotography
4.6.4 Aerial Photography
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Component
5.1.1 Solutions
5.1.2 Services
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Autonomous Cars
5.2.2 Fleet Management
5.2.3 Advance Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Google LLC
6.1.2 Apple Inc.
6.1.3 Micello Inc.
6.1.4 HERE Technologies
6.1.5 TomTom N.V.
6.1.6 ARC Aerial Imaging Inc.
6.1.7 Mapquest Inc.
6.1.8 ESRI Inc.
6.1.9 MiTAC Holdings Corporation
6.1.10 Nearmap Ltd.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
