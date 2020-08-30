Automotive Head-up Display Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Automotive Head-up Display Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Automotive Head-up Display Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Automotive Head-up Display Industry. Automotive Head-up Display market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Automotive Head-up Display market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

A head-up display or HUD is a system, which shows information exactly where the driver needs it i.e., directly in the line of sight. Drivers are able to get all the important information such as speed, warning signals, and indicator arrows for navigation without looking down to the instrument cluster or the secondary display.

The automotive HUD market has been segmented by HUD type and vehicle type.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increased Adoption Rate of Windshield HUD

Auto manufacturers and HUD suppliers have been continually working in developing better systems for cars. These HUDs have evolved beyond the bulky navigation that was available a few years ago. These systems are now capable of displaying compass direction, warning messages, and radio information, etc., on the windshield.

Utilizing advanced technologies like that of Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) and Light Emitting Diodes (LED) delivers the advantage of displaying bright vibrant images on the windshield. The consistent technological advancements have evolved them to be less expensive to manufacture. The new projection technologies, including micro mirror-based devices based on electromechanical systems, are coming into the market, which will aid in creating brighter displays with the usage of more colors. The factors that are expected to drive the growth of display systems market are the low cost and innovative display technologies.

Head-up displays were earlier available majorly in luxury cars, but now OEMs have been thinking and making them standard even in economy cars. In 2018, Japanese manufacturer Toyota launched Camry with the largest windshield HUD as compared to many other cars available in the market. The company has also made windshield HUD as standard for its Prius model.

Continental AG offers Adaptive Cruise Control, which uses AR-based HUD to display and monitor the speed and distance ahead of the cars. A crescent-shaped icon on the display changes its color to provide uninterrupted feedback when the vehicle ahead gets too close. The display panel plays a critical role in the augmented usage of the driver assistant systems in the vehicle.

United States Driving the North American Market

According to a study conducted by NHTSA, about 80% of the accidents happened in the United States are caused due to driver distraction. With the rapid technological developments happening in the automotive industry, HUDs have helped drivers in not only viewing vehicle information but also the nearby environment information. Drivers can be alerted with several notifications such as a phone call, driving speed, navigation, imminent collision when the vehicle ahead is braking, etc.

The prominence of the United States in automotive safety makes North America one of the leading geographies in the automotive HUD market scenario after Europe. Stringent safety norms mandated by various international agencies are expected to boost the adoption rate of safety systems for driver assistance, which, in turn, is expected to help maneuver the market for these systems in the country by 2024. With a steady transformation in the automotive industry of the country, there is considerable market penetration and mass adoption of safety systems, especially among the passenger vehicle segment. Commercial vehicles like that of pick-up trucks have also started adopting these systems to improve the driver’s visibility and reduce accidents at night.

Automobile manufacturers such as Ford and GM are increasingly equipping their vehicles with built-in infotainment systems to provide consumers with enhanced driving experiences. The growing demand for these advanced systems is expected to result in an increased demand for the HUD systems, which are intricately integrated with in-vehicle entertainment and vehicle information systems. The growing trend of connectivity in vehicles, with the increased integration of smartphones and tablets with in-vehicle entertainment and information systems, helps drive increased demand for advanced driving assisted systems. Currently, manufacturers are focusing on developing HUDs that can detect pedestrians. The growth of the market for these driver assisted systems is expected to increase the demand for HUD systems, thus easing the process for monitoring the information provided.

Detailed TOC of Automotive Head-up Display Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Technology Trents

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Market Drivers

4.5 Market Restraints

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By HUD Type

5.1.1 Windshield

5.1.2 Combiner

5.2 By Vehicle Type

5.2.1 Passenger Cars

5.2.2 Commercial Vehicle

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Spain

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Saudi Arabia

5.3.4.4 South Africa

5.3.4.5 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.

6.2.2 Continental AG

6.2.3 Yazaki Corporation

6.2.4 Denso Corporation

6.2.5 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.2.6 Visteon Corporation

6.2.7 Panasonic Corporation

6.2.8 Pioneer Corporation

6.2.9 Hudway Glass

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

