Aviation Cyber Security Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Aviation Cyber Security Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Aviation Cyber Security Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Aviation Cyber Security Industry. Aviation Cyber Security market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Aviation Cyber Security market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The aviation industry relies heavily on IT infrastructure for its ground and flight operations. The security of the se airline systems directly impacts the operational safety and efficiency of the industry, and indirectly impacts the service, reputation and financial health.The report highlights cyber security in aviation sector by solution and application spanning from airline management, air cargo management, air traffic control management and airport management.

Market Overview:

The aviation cyber security market is expected to register a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. The aviation sector has benefitting from the increasing level of connectivity and digitization across the vaue chain. The enabling technological advancements in the aviation sector are creating enormous opportunities to have better customer service, security, flight efficiency, operations and the passenger experience both on the ground and in the air.

– With the advancement of the technology and connectivity the market has become prone and vulnerable to cyber attacks of malicious malware activities targeting the aviation sector. For instance, in December 2017 major amount of sensitive security data was stolen at Perth Airport. The world’s biggest airline Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. also suffered from data breach, with the hacker accessing personal information of more than 9.4 million customers.

– Detection and prevention are the most sought-after solution as these threats are becoming more stealth with every attack. Owing to such instances the corporates are trying to utilize services of domain experts thus, creating an opportunity for the market.

– A key driver for the market is the need for technological advancements in order to prevent the avaiation sector IT infrastructure and networks from cyber attacks. Further, as the aerospace sector moves toward the autonomy of spaceflight and is investing billions in developing aviation technologies, the need to protect the infrastructure becomes critical. Aviation Cyber Security Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Honeywell International

Inc.

Cisco Systems

Inc.

Thales Group

The Raytheon Company

BAE Systems

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Collins Aerospace

Unisys Corporation

Palo Alto Networks