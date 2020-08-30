Bio-based Polymer Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Bio-based Polymer Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Bio-based Polymer Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Bio-based Polymer Industry. Bio-based Polymer market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Bio-based Polymer market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Bio-based Polymer market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Packaging Industry

– Packaging is one of the largest markets for bio-based polymers. These polymers exhibit excellent clarity and gloss, resistance to food fats/oils, and aroma barrier. Additionally, they also provide stiffness, twist retention, and printability to the packaging.

– Bio-based polymers are majorly used in fruits and vegetable packaging in the supermarkets, for bread bags and bakery boxes, bottles, envelopes and display carton windows, and shopping or carrier bags, among others.

– The bio-based polymer market for packaging is growing rapidly in the European and North American regions. The increasing intervention of FDA and related organizations, in terms of food safety, is largely promoting the usage of biodegradable and food grade plastics for beverage and snack consumption.

– The restaurant chains and food processing industries are increasingly adapting the biodegradable materials for food packaging. Consumer awareness is also rising rapidly, especially in the emerging economies, in terms of food safety, as some plastics are proven carcinogenic.

– The growth in developing regions, like Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East, is expected to increase in the near future, due to the improving food packaging standards of various food and safety organizations.

– Moreover, the higher ease of disposing of biodegradable polymers has further added to its growing demand from the packaging industry.

Europe Region to Dominate the Market

Europe region dominated the global market share in 2018. Public awareness and government initiatives in the region, have supported the use of biodegradable polymers in carrier bags, food packaging, food services (cutlery, etc.), and organic waste caddy liners, among others. Various countries in the region has been focusing on offering more eco-friendly packaging. This has increased the demand for polylactic acid from the packaging sector. Currently, the packaging sector in the United Kingdom has annual sales of GBP 11 billion and it employs more than 85,000 people. It represents about 3% of UK’s manufacturing and is a major contributor to the country’s GDP. Non-UK-based companies own much of the country’s packaging industry. The growing need for small size packaging and growing consumption habits with the change in lifestyles are anticipated to propel the demand for bio-based polymers over the forecast period.

