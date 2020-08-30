Bio-ethanol Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Bio-ethanol Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Bio-ethanol Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Bio-ethanol Industry. Bio-ethanol market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Bio-ethanol market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Bio-ethanol market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Automotive & Transportation Industry

– Exhaust gases of bio-ethanol are much cleaner as it burns more cleanly. Bio-ethanol can be directly used in vehicles and acts in a similar fashion to conventional fuels.

– Furthermore, bio-ethanol has a high-octane rating that enables high engine compression ratios which increases engine efficiency and performance.

– Compared to conventional gasoline, bio-ethanol based fuel has a low volumetric energy density and requires more bio-ethanol per kilometer (by as much as 50%) when compared to gasoline.

– The conversion of a conventional spark-ignition engine vehicle into a pure bio-ethanol engine simply requires adjustment of the timing (and electronic control systems where used) and the fitting of a larger fuel tank due to the fuel’s low energy density.

– Low percentage bio-ethanol blends (up to E10) can readily be used by most conventional gasoline engines without the need for any modifications and can even slightly improve their performance.

– The increasing preference for ecofriendly fuel is increasing the demand for bio-ethanol in the automotive & transportation sector.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

– North America region dominated the global market share in 2018. The United States is the largest producer of bio-ethanol, globally, followed by Brazil, China, and Canada. It is also the largest consumer of bio-ethanol.

– In the recent years, bio-ethanol production increased as a result of higher renewable fuel standard (RFS) targets and growth in domestic motor gasoline consumption, almost all of which is now blended with 10% ethanol by volume.

– Moreover, the US pharmaceutical industry is also expanding at a rapid pace. According to the Centre of Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the US National Health Expenditure is projected to grow by an average of 5.5% annually over the next decade.

– Driven by biofuel policies, which aim to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and increase domestic energy supply, US production and consumption of bio-ethanol have doubled over the years.

– With rapid growth in corn-based biethanol in the U.S., advances in crop yields, energy use efficiency in fertilizer production, biomass-to-ethanol conversion rates, and energy efficiency in ethanol production, the demand for bio-ethanol has improved over the decade in the region.

– These factors are also expected to drive the market during the studied period, in North America.

Detailed TOC of Bio-ethanol Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from the Automotive Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Government Initiatives

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Shifting Focus to Biobutanol

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Feedstock

5.1.1 Sugarcane

5.1.2 Corn

5.1.3 Wheat

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Automotive and Transportation

5.2.2 Power Generation

5.2.3 Pharmaceutical

5.2.4 Cosmetics

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Abengoa Bioenergy SA

6.4.2 Algenol

6.4.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.4.4 Cargill, Incorporated

6.4.5 DowDuPont

6.4.6 Ethanol Technologies

6.4.7 GranBio

6.4.8 Green Plains Inc.

6.4.9 Jilin Fuel Ethanol Co. Ltd. (CNPC)

6.4.10 Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

6.4.11 POET, LLC.

6.4.12 Raizen (incl. Shell)

6.4.13 Valero Marketing and Supply Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Technological Advancements

