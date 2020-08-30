Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Industry. Biodegradable Plastic Packaging market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Biodegradable Plastic Packaging market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Biodegradable plastics are very much used in packaging industry as they are ecologically friendly. With increasing crude oil prices and issues related to petroleum-based plastics such as disposal and efficient waste management, the concept of using biodegradable plastics as an alternative in various applications, such as FMCG, hospital, manufacturing is increasing, which is driving the market.

Market Overview:

The biodegradable plastic packaging market was valued at USD 3.97 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 10.3 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 17.04% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024.

– Growing environmental concerns regarding plastic usage that consists of toxic pollutants which are harming plants, animals, and people are driving the use of biodegradable plastic alternatives. Floating plastic waste that can survive thousands of years in water can serve as a transportation device for invasive species that disrupt habitats are contributing to market growth.

– Stringent regulations by various government and federal agencies with an objective to reduce plastic waste and promote biodegradable plastics usage in packaging is boosting the demand of this market. Regulations related to green packaging is increasing and various FMCG companies are required to adopt biodegradable packaging to comply with the standards which in turn is propelling the growth of this market.

– However, high costs as compared to normal plastic is restraining the market, as biodegradable plastic is made from plant starch material and its decomposition needs specific conditions like temperature, bacteria, humidity etc, which may not be available in most of the dump yards and landfills and it add up to high cost. Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

