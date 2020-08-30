Biosolids Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Biosolids Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Biosolids Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Biosolids Industry. Biosolids market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Biosolids market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Biosolids market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Agricultural Land Application to Dominate the Market

– Biosolids can be used on agricultural land, forests, rangelands, or on disturbed land in need of reclamation.

– Biosolids are being increasingly used for agricultural processes. Population across the world is expected to give rise to the growing need for agriculture, which may impact the use of biosolids in the sector.

– Scientists and farmers are looking for new technologies to increase the productivity of crops, in order to meet the food demand arising out of disproportionate population growth. Additionally, there has been decrease in the total avaialble cropland area in countries like the United States over the last decade.

– Biosolids can be effectively used as fertilizer/soil conditioners for human crop production. These are usually incorporated into the soil with conventional farm equipment. They are also used as fertilizer for animal crop production.

– Big enterprises and big farmers are increasingly making their presence felt in cattle farming and meat products. They are augmenting the demand for animal crop production, which is providing impetus to the application of biosolids as fertilizers for animal crop production. This has led to increase in demand for biosolids in the agricultural land applications in the near future.

– They also help in the reduction of fertilizer costs and provide many micronutrients for crop growth. Increasing world population is expected to give rise to the growing need for agriculture, which may impact the use of biosolids in the sector.

– Hence, agricultural land application is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, North America dominated the market owing to the government and public support for environment-friendly technologies in countries like United States and Canada.

– The current options for managing wastewater biosolids in the country include both non-reuse options (like landfilling) and beneficial reuse technologies (such as landfilling with biogas recovery and energy recovery).

– Biosolids are generated during wastewater treatment processes, and are extensively used to suffice the US EPA 40 CFR Part 503 regulations.

– Majority of the biosolids that are currently generated in the country are expected to be EQ or PC biosolids, containing low levels of pollutants.

– About half of the biosolids production in the United States is being beneficially used to improve soils.

– In the United States, biosolids are either recycled or applied, as fertilizer to improve and maintain productive soils and stimulate plant growth.

– Hence, owing to the aforementioned reasons North merica is expected to occupy the major market share during th forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Biosolids Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 New & Sustainable Recycling Option

4.1.2 Replacing Hazardous Chemical Fertilizers

4.1.3 Stringent Government Emission Laws

4.1.4 Promotion by Government Agencies

4.1.5 Growth in Organic Food Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Low Rate of Adoption

4.2.2 Lack of Awareness about Biosolids

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Form

5.1.1 Cakes

5.1.2 Liquid

5.1.3 Pellet

5.2 Type

5.2.1 Class A

5.2.2 Class A EQ (Exceptional Quality)

5.2.3 Class B

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Agriculture land Application

5.3.1.1 Fertilizer/Soil Conditioner for Human Crops Production

5.3.1.2 Fertilizer for Animal Crop Production Pastures

5.3.2 Non-Agricultural Land Application

5.3.2.1 Forest Crops (Land Restoration and Forestry)

5.3.2.2 Land Reclamation (Roads, Urban Wetlands)

5.3.2.3 Reclaiming Mining Sites

5.3.2.4 Landscaping, Recreational Fields, and Domestic Use

5.3.3 Energy Recovery Energy Production

5.3.3.1 Heat Generation,Incineration and Gasification

5.3.3.2 Oil and Cement Production

5.3.3.3 Commercial Uses

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 France

5.4.3.3 United Kingdom

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Alka-Tech

6.4.2 BCR Environmental

6.4.3 Biocore Environmental

6.4.4 Burch Biowave-Burch Hydro Inc.

6.4.5 Cambi AS

6.4.6 Casella Organics

6.4.7 Ch2m Hills Companies Ltd

6.4.8 Englobe

6.4.9 Entertech Environmental Inc.

6.4.10 Fergus Power Pump Inc.

6.4.11 Geoenvironment Technologies LLC

6.4.12 Lystek International Inc.

6.4.13 Managed Organic Recycling Inc.

6.4.14 Merrell Bros. Inc.

6.4.15 New England Fertilizer Company

6.4.16 Noram Engineering and Constructors Ltd

6.4.17 Parker AG Services, LLC

6.4.18 Parkson

6.4.19 Recyc Systems Inc.

6.4.20 Sylvis

6.4.21 Synagro

6.4.22 Terratec Environmental Ltd

6.4.23 Walker Industries Inc.

6.4.24 Wm.H. Reilly & Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 BiosolidsTechnology Advancements

