Capacitive Pressure Sensor Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

Capacitive Pressure Sensor market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Capacitive Pressure Sensor Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Capacitive Pressure Sensor Industry. Capacitive Pressure Sensor market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
The capacitive pressure sensors detect the deviation in the dimensions of the material due to the pressure exerted externally and convert it into electric signals. The scope of the study for capacitive pressure sensor market is limited to the sensors made from different material like ceramic and silicon and their application in a wide range of end-user industries globally.
Market Overview:
Capacitive Pressure Sensor Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Automotive Applications to Show Significant Growth
– Essential requirements in the design and manufacturing of pressure sensors for automotive applications include optimal performance in a range of temperatures, vibration, media, shock, and electromagnetic conditions, i.e., the sensor must be durable enough to perform vital functions.
– The rapid evolution of the automotive sector with the advent of autonomous vehicles or electric vehicles are emphasizing on the miniaturization of equipment for the applications which are primarily driving the market growth.
– Major automotive manufacturers are expanding their manufacturing capacity. For instance, German automotive manufacturer Volkswagen is investing over USD 800 million for producing a next-generation electric vehicle in the United States.
– The global sales of Electric Vehicles crossed the 1400 thousand mark in 2018. Also, in the United States, EVs sales have shown more than 70% growth from the previous year in 2018 stated by EV-Volumes.com. The huge demand for automotive vehicles and its rapid developments augmenting the capacitive pressure sensor market.
North-America to Dominate the Market
– North America is expected to dominate the capacitive pressure sensor market due to the stable industrial structure across the domains. The growing research and development in the region drive the region to dominate in innovations and its commercialization.
– Medical applications of the capacitive sensors have shown significant growth over the year. Respirators, ventilators, vital sign monitors, and air flow applications are a few major medical end-user applications. New research developments are being carried out by many tech companies and launching their products into the market for monitoring blood pressure. For instance, tech giant Apple Inc. filed a patent application for blood pressure monitoring cuff.
– The region also leads in aerospace and defense industry. The United States is the leading country for defense spendings. According to SIPRI, in 2018, the country spent 3.2% of its GDP on military expenditure. Also, NASA has announced its ten-year plan of next projects and focus on expansion and exploration throughout the solar system.
– These massive investments by the organizations in the regions are driving the market for a capacitive pressure sensor and its applications.
Detailed TOC of Capacitive Pressure Sensor Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Technology Snapshot
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Emphasis on Miniaturization and Integration of Advanced Technology in Products
4.3.2 Growing Number of Applications in the Automotive and Industrial Sectors
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Product Differentiation
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By End User
5.1.1 Automotive
5.1.2 Medical
5.1.3 Chemical and Petrochemical
5.1.4 Aerospace
5.1.5 Power Generation
5.1.6 Other End Users
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ACS-Control-System GmbH
6.1.2 BD Sensors GmbH
6.1.3 Impress Sensors & Systems Ltd
6.1.4 Infineon Technologies, Inc.
6.1.5 Kavlico
6.1.6 Metallux SA
6.1.7 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd
6.1.8 TE Connectivity Ltd.
6.1.9 Pewatron AG
6.1.10 Bourns Ltd.
6.1.11 Sensata Technologies Holding N.V.
6.1.12 VEGA Controls Ltd.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
