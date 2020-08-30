Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Industry. Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Automotive Sector

– Growing environmental concerns, due to the increasing amounts of exhaust emissions are consistently putting pressure on automobile manufacturers to manufacture vehicles that are fuel-efficient and, in turn, that aid in minimizing emissions. Light-weight materials and designs have become an important aspect when designing and manufacturing automobiles.

– In addition, driving dynamics are also a major point of interest. The shifting focus of the governments across the world toward minimizing carbon emissions and enhancing the fuel economy (as per Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards) of the vehicle has increased the importance of lightweight materials in the production of automobiles.

– Carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP) are considered to be a key ingredient in numerous areas of the automobile industry. They aid in reducing carbon emissions and ensure the creation of lightweight and environment-friendly vehicles. Automobile manufacturers have started replacing steel and aluminum components (used in the manufacturing the automotive components and parts, and body) with CFRP.

– With the growing demand from the automotive sector, the maket for Carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP) is projected to increase at a high rate during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global CFRP market owing to widespread adoption in industrial and automotive sectors in countries, like India and China.

– The aviation industry in China is said to be adding around 6,000 new airplanes between 2016 and 2033. China’s domestic air passenger market experienced the biggest incremental rise, in terms of the number of journeys made by passengers in 2018, when compared to 2017. The increase in the number of passengers encourages the government to invest more in the production of more flights, which, in turn, increases the consumption of CFRP.

– Japan has its own Japan Carbon Fiber Manufacturers Association, which merged with the Japan Chemical Fibers Association in July 2014. The major end-user industry which uses CFRP in Japan includes aircraft and aerospace, automobiles, sports and recreational, building and civil engineering, wind energy, electronics, and medical science.

– Industries like sports & leisure, building & construction, and wind power industry, are continuously finding newer applications for CFRPs, which will further ignite the growth of CFRP market in Asia-Pacific during the studied period.

