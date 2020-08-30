Cloud-Enabling Technology Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Cloud-Enabling Technology Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Cloud-Enabling Technology Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Cloud-Enabling Technology Industry. Cloud-Enabling Technology market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Cloud-Enabling Technology market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Cloud-enabling technologies is the use of computing resources that are delivered to customers with the help of the Internet. Cloud-computing technologies are proliferating across various sectors, such as energy and power, oil and gas, buildings and construction, transport, communication, etc. The rising penetration of automation across various verticals to enhance productivity is the major factor intensifying the need for cloud computing in the market. Further owing to increasing demand for data consumption, data analysis, storage and security, cloud-enabling technologies are further expected to witness tremendous growth potential.
Market Overview:
Cloud-Enabling Technology Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Cloud Data Centre to Offer Potential Growth
– Cloud data centers are at the center of modern software technology, serving a critical role in the expanding capabilities for enterprises. With the shift going on from office-based work to working on the move is creating a huge demand for cloud-based data center than the traditional data center.
– Further, businesses today thrive on data. They require information about their customers and habits, their performance, their sales and promotions, the current market they compete in and much more. Through advanced IT services and solutions companies now rely on data center services and cloud computing to support and optimize business applications. In retail specifically, they are generally for one purpose to handle the flow of data.
– With the benefits provided by data centers such as scalability, they can instantly handle the changes in web traffic and engagement to need the needs of the business. With proper configuration, this can happens in the heat of the moment with little to no interruptions to customers and active service. For instance, when Amazon kicked off its Prime Day event, shoppers purchased more than 100 million products from the site. Data centers make such traffic upticks possible, facilitating smooth transactions for customers.
– The above factors contribute to the growth of cloud data centre in different organizations.
North America to Lead the Market
– Cloud computing business is projected to witness healthy expansion in the near future in terms of adoption and revenue. Rising investment by the organization in IT infrastructure and cloud services and promotion of Cross Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) by the United States is expected to expand the opportunities for the U.S.
– Further, the higher internet penetration in this region is also likely to accord in the expansion of cloud-based services market in the region which in return will create a market for the cloud-enabling technology market. Over 93% population of Canada have access to the internet and due to strict data policies, the Canadian government is storing data in-country and they are forcing the international and U.S. companies to establish their operations and data center in Canada.
– Moreover, the presence of leading vendors of cloud computing in North America and the growing adoption of personal cloud services by these companies across the globe are supporting the augmentation of North America cloud computing market.
– The growth of cloud computing in North America will supplement the growth of cloud-enabling technologies market and hence North America will dominate the market.
Detailed TOC of Cloud-Enabling Technology Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increase in the Adoption of Cloud Deployment Services
4.3.2 Focus on Business Productivity
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Data Security and Privacy
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Deployment Type
6.1.1 Public
6.1.2 Private
6.1.3 Hybrid
6.2 By Service Type
6.2.1 Platform as a Service (PaaS)
6.2.2 Software as a Service (SaaS)
6.2.3 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
6.3 By Technology Type
6.3.1 Broadband Networks and Internet Architecture
6.3.2 Data Center Technology
6.3.3 Virtualization Technology
6.3.4 Web Technology
6.3.5 Multitenant Technology
6.4 By End-user Industry
6.4.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
6.4.2 Manufacturing
6.4.3 Healthcare
6.4.4 Retail
6.4.5 Telecom and IT
6.4.6 Other End-user Industries
6.5 Geography
6.5.1 North America
6.5.1.1 United States
6.5.1.2 Canada
6.5.2 Europe
6.5.2.1 United Kingdom
6.5.2.2 Germany
6.5.2.3 France
6.5.2.4 Rest of Europe
6.5.3 Asia-Pacific
6.5.3.1 Japan
6.5.3.2 China
6.5.3.3 India
6.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.5.4 Latin America
6.5.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 BMC Software Inc.
7.1.2 CA Technologies
7.1.3 Citrix Systems Inc.
7.1.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
7.1.5 Google LLC
7.1.6 IBM Corporation
7.1.7 Tata Consultancy Services Limited
7.1.8 Domo Inc.
7.1.9 Adaptive Computing
7.1.10 Fujitsu Ltd
7.1.11 Oracle Corporation
7.1.12 Dell Technologies
7.1.13 Microsoft Corporation
7.1.14 Amazon Web Services
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
