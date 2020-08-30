Cloud Security Software Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Cloud Security Software Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Cloud Security Software Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Cloud Security Software Industry. Cloud Security Software market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Cloud Security Software market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
The cloud industry has experienced rapid growth in its adoption in the last decade from technology-based companies. This trend is also followed by other industries like BFSI and Healthcare, due to their realization of the advantages offered by the cloud systems. This is creating an environment where cloud services are acting as the backbone of many business operations.
Market Overview:
Cloud Security Software Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Intrusion Detection and Prevention to Register Significant Growth
– An Intrusion Detection and Prevention Software (IDPS) monitors network traffic for signs of a possible attack. When it detects potentially dangerous activity, it takes action to stop the attack. Often this takes the form of dropping malicious packets, blocking network traffic or resetting connections. The IDPS also usually sends an alert to security administrators about the potential malicious activity.
– The two main contributors to the successful deployment and operation of an IDS or IPS are the deployed signatures and the network traffic that flows through it.
– According to Insider Threat 2018 report, most insider exploits are detected through IDPS. This indicates the popularity of IDPS and why majority of the vendors are offering this service.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– In Asia-pacific, great strides are being made in digital economy. But it is also causing more threat-related opportunities. According to Cisco, companies receive 6 threats every minute in APAC and 51% of all cyber attacks resulted in a loss of more than USD$1 million
– In addition to financial losses, cybersecurity incidents are also undermining Asia Pacific organizations’ ability to gain confidence with their consumers and other stakeholders.
– Major companies are setting their footprint in APAC, for instance, Google expanded the number of Google Cloud Platform regions in APAC from three to six in 2018.
– To retain the data authenticity generated by any industry (for instance, customer shopping data for personalization in retail), move towards cloud and hence its security is of utmost importance.
