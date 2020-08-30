Cloud Security Software Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Cloud Security Software Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Cloud Security Software Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Cloud Security Software Industry. Cloud Security Software market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Cloud Security Software market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The cloud industry has experienced rapid growth in its adoption in the last decade from technology-based companies. This trend is also followed by other industries like BFSI and Healthcare, due to their realization of the advantages offered by the cloud systems. This is creating an environment where cloud services are acting as the backbone of many business operations.

Market Overview:

The cloud security software market was valued at USD 28.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 35.6 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The growing data generation and increasing complexity of technologies have resulted in a heavy dependence of organizations on cloud services for operations and data management. This growth in the adoption of cloud services is having a direct impact on the demand for cloud security solutions.

– An increasing number of cloud-related cyberattacks is the major driving factor for this market. A recent report by cloud security provider Armor suggests that cloud customers were hit with 681 million cyber attacks last year According to the 2018 Cost of a Data Breach Study by Ponemon Institute, the average cost of a data breach in 2018 was USD 3.86 million, which is a 6.4% increase on the 2017 cost of USD 3.62 million.

– Migration of processes from on-premise to cloud is a major challenge since most of the company’s processes like billing and CAPEX are based on subscription-based models. Thus however powerful cloud security solutions are adopted by the company, some of the processes can’t be protected. Cloud Security Software Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

