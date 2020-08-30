Cloud Testing Market Global Trends, Segments, Key Opportunities, COVID – 19 Analysis, Competitors Strategy, Regional Study and Industry Profit Growth by Forecast to 2023

Cloud Testing Market Highlights:

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global cloud testing market is estimated to reach approximately USD 11.76 billion at a 13% CAGR from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). The report addresses the significant developments in the global cloud testing market in the context of the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The study offers a detailed description of the sector’s various aspects that are likely to be impacted by the pandemic.

Cloud Testing Market refers to tracking, measuring, and controlling cloud-based activities and infrastructure by extending cloud technologies and solutions.

Major Key Players:

Some of the major participants identified by MRFR in the global cloud testing market include IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), Tricentis(Austria), Smartbear Software (U.S.), Microfocus (U.K.), Akamai Technologies (U.S.), Capgemini (France), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Cigniti (India), Cognizant (U.S.), Damco Group (Testingxperts) (U.S.), Cavisson System (U.S.), Xoriant Corporation( U.S.), A four technologies (India), Infostrech Technologies (U.S.), Invensis (India).

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5781

Market Dynamics:

Many IT organizations have classified cloud testing as Testing as a Service (TaaS) that is used to verify different software products operated by organizations or individuals. Many IT giants have testing products and services that use a cloud-based licensing model for their end-users. For example, load testing, which is categorized as one of the cloud testing platforms, can be accessed on request to test proprietary applications for a product.

Nevertheless, cloud-based testing platforms improve existing agile development cycles that result in continuous testing and enhance high-quality testing. Cloud testing also enables improved communication in terms of the strategy, planning, and test execution process. Under the light of these factors, the demand for cloud testing is expected to expand significantly over the next few years. Cloud testing, on the other hand, continuously requires a new environment infrastructure to develop the project and a high level of investment to set up the testing environment. These factors are expected to be one of the challenging factors for the cloud testing market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global market for cloud testing has been differentiated by component, deployment, and end-user.

By component, the global market for cloud testing has been segmented into services and platform. By services, the market is further divided into managed services and professional services. The professional services are further segregated into consulting services, implementation services, and training services. Furthermore, the platform is sub-divided into load testing, application programming interface testing, service virtualization, stress testing, capacity testing, performance testing, and others.

By deployment, the global market for cloud testing has been divided into private, public, and hybrid.

Based on end-user, the global market for cloud testing has been into BFSI, energy & utilities, Telecom & IT, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, retail, transportation & logistics, and travel & hospitality.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global market for cloud testing market has been segmented into four different regions, namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is projected to see a significant rise in the market for cloud testing. The USA and Canada are the leading countries in the region. It is due to an increase in the number of cloud-based entities that need regular maintenance and testing services.

Europe is also expected to have significant market growth. The United Kingdom, France, and Germany are projected to be the leading countries in the region due to an increase in the adoption of bringing your own devices (BYOD) by SMEs and large enterprises.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

Continued…

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cloud-testing-market-5781

List of Tables

Table1 Global Cloud Testing Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table2 North America Cloud Testing Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table3 Europe Cloud Testing Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continued…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Global Cloud Testing Market Segmentation

Figure 2 Forecast Methodology

Figure 3 Porters’ Five Forces Analysis of Global Cloud Testing Market

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]