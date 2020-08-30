Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Diakin Industries, Fujitsu, Lennox International

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Commercial Air Conditioning Systems report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Commercial Air Conditioning Systems report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Research Report: Diakin Industries, Fujitsu, Lennox International, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba, Johnson Controls, Haier Electronics, Carrier, LG Electronics, United Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Emerson, Honeywell, AB Electrolux, Panasonic, Ingersoll-Rand, Hitachi, Comfort

The Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Variable Air Volume (VAV)

1.4.3 Variable Refrigerant Volume (VRV)

1.4.4 Fan Control Unit (FCU)

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Office Buildings

1.5.3 Factory

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Diakin Industries

12.1.1 Diakin Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 Diakin Industries Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Diakin Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Diakin Industries Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Products Offered

12.1.5 Diakin Industries Recent Development

12.2 Fujitsu

12.2.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

12.2.2 Fujitsu Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Fujitsu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Fujitsu Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Products Offered

12.2.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

12.3 Lennox International

12.3.1 Lennox International Corporation Information

12.3.2 Lennox International Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Lennox International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Lennox International Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Products Offered

12.3.5 Lennox International Recent Development

12.4 Mitsubishi Electric

12.4.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Mitsubishi Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Mitsubishi Electric Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Products Offered

12.4.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

12.5 Toshiba

12.5.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.5.2 Toshiba Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Toshiba Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Toshiba Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Products Offered

12.5.5 Toshiba Recent Development

12.6 Johnson Controls

12.6.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

12.6.2 Johnson Controls Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Johnson Controls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Johnson Controls Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Products Offered

12.6.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

12.7 Haier Electronics

12.7.1 Haier Electronics Corporation Information

12.7.2 Haier Electronics Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Haier Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Haier Electronics Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Products Offered

12.7.5 Haier Electronics Recent Development

12.8 Carrier

12.8.1 Carrier Corporation Information

12.8.2 Carrier Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Carrier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Carrier Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Products Offered

12.8.5 Carrier Recent Development

12.9 LG Electronics

12.9.1 LG Electronics Corporation Information

12.9.2 LG Electronics Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 LG Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 LG Electronics Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Products Offered

12.9.5 LG Electronics Recent Development

12.10 United Technologies

12.10.1 United Technologies Corporation Information

12.10.2 United Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 United Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 United Technologies Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Products Offered

12.10.5 United Technologies Recent Development

12.12 Emerson

12.12.1 Emerson Corporation Information

12.12.2 Emerson Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Emerson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Emerson Products Offered

12.12.5 Emerson Recent Development

12.13 Honeywell

12.13.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.13.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Honeywell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Honeywell Products Offered

12.13.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.14 AB Electrolux

12.14.1 AB Electrolux Corporation Information

12.14.2 AB Electrolux Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 AB Electrolux Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 AB Electrolux Products Offered

12.14.5 AB Electrolux Recent Development

12.15 Panasonic

12.15.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.15.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Panasonic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Panasonic Products Offered

12.15.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.16 Ingersoll-Rand

12.16.1 Ingersoll-Rand Corporation Information

12.16.2 Ingersoll-Rand Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Ingersoll-Rand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Ingersoll-Rand Products Offered

12.16.5 Ingersoll-Rand Recent Development

12.17 Hitachi

12.17.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.17.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Hitachi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Hitachi Products Offered

12.17.5 Hitachi Recent Development

12.18 Comfort

12.18.1 Comfort Corporation Information

12.18.2 Comfort Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Comfort Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Comfort Products Offered

12.18.5 Comfort Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

