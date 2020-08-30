Connected Agriculture Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Connected Agriculture Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Connected Agriculture Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Connected Agriculture Industry. Connected Agriculture market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Connected Agriculture market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Agricultural innovation is critical to feeding the world’s growing population while reducing the environmental impact of farming. Connected agriculture leads to increasing farm productivity while in the midst of climate change. It also improves the farming practices using network management, agriculture asset management, supervisory control and data acquisition.

The global connected agriculture market has been valued at USD 2.86 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.08 % over the forecast period 2019 – 2024 to reach a market value of USD 5.97 billion by 2024. According to United States Department of Agriculture, the average farm size in 2017 was 444 acres which just takes time to monitor and check on. Also, the world needs to increase food production by almost 50% by 2050 to feed a population of nine billion, as per Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United States. Thus demand for connected agriculture is bound to grow in coming years.

– There are a number of applications of drone technology convergence with advanced image data analytics that can be utilized in the agriculture industry. Drones fitted with infrared, multispectral and hyperspectral sensors can analyse crop health and soil conditions precisely and accurately. Drones such as the DJI Agras MG-1 (DJI, 2017) are designed for precision variable rate application of liquid pesticides, fertilizers and herbicides.

– Demand for smart water practices is also a major factor dominating the market. Agriculture accounts for, on average, 70% of all water withdrawals globally, and an even higher share of “consumptive water use” due to the evapotranspiration requirements of crops. More productive and resilient agriculture requires a major shift in the way water, soil, nutrients and other agricultural resources are managed.

However, there is a steep learning curve for farmers, especially in countries where literacy level is low. This is because connected agriculture involves setting up of IoT architecture and sensor networks. Getting farmers thoroughly acquainted with the concept of smart farming, and the tools/devices involved in it, is of the utmost importance.

