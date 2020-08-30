Connected Agriculture Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Connected Agriculture Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Connected Agriculture Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Connected Agriculture Industry. Connected Agriculture market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Connected Agriculture market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Agricultural innovation is critical to feeding the world’s growing population while reducing the environmental impact of farming. Connected agriculture leads to increasing farm productivity while in the midst of climate change. It also improves the farming practices using network management, agriculture asset management, supervisory control and data acquisition.
Market Overview:
Connected Agriculture Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Smart Irrigation to Dominate the Market
– As the world population grows, there is an increasing demand for crops, thus highlighting the need for smart irrigation practices. Smart irrigation practices help to decrease the loss of water caused by using the traditional system and control the amount of water flowing into the plants.
– Worldwide, over 330 million hectares are equipped for irrigation. Irrigated agriculture represents 20% of the total cultivated land, but contributes 40% of the total food produced worldwide.
– In order to support clients in moving towards agricultural water stewardship, the World Bank is strengthening its overall approach to water in agriculture.
– The Bank’s work on water in agriculture is supported by the Water in Agriculture Global Solutions Group (GSG), a membership-based organization which provides services to its members and other stakeholders interested in enhancing how water is used in agriculture in terms of sustainability, productivity, and equity.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– There have been latest cases of drones being used in agriculture in APAC region, which stress their popularity. For instance, Indian state of Maharasthra signed a partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF) Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution exploring the use of drones for various governmental services, especially agriculture.
– The Department of Agriculture (DA) in the Philippines is evaluating the potential of drones in changing how seeds are planted, how fertilizers and pesticides are applied, and how crops are monitored. Moreover, the ministry of Japan set a goal to introduce agricultural drones for more than half of the land area planted with rice, wheat, and soy across Japan by fiscal 2022.
– Besides, created in partnership with the Inclusive Business Action Network (iBAN), a global initiative focused on scaling up inclusive business models, the Digital Directory serves to make digital solutions more visible to farmers and other agricultural stakeholders in Southeast Asia.
– All these factors will contribute significant;y to the growth of the market in the region over the forecast period.
