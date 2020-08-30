COVID-19 Update: Plastic Oblong Bottles Market Demand & Research Insights by 2030

Plastic Oblong Bottles Market: An Overview

Plastic Oblong Bottles are primarily used for Pharmaceutical, Personal care, and Beverage products. As Plastic is recyclable and as people are more concerned about the environment over the last few years, the Plastic Oblong Bottles market is expected to increase substantially during the forecast period. The bottles have straight sides and a flat bottom which results in efficient packaging due to its compact shape. The use of Plastic Oblong Bottles is an increase in Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Personal care end-use industries for its effective packaging and innovative design that helps to attract the customers.

The Plastic Oblong Bottles are available in various capacity, small capacity bottles are used primarily in Cosmetics and Personal care products and large size bottles in alcohol beverage industries. It is expected that the market for Plastic Oblong Bottles will grow gradually throughout the forecast period.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Plastic Oblong Bottles Market: Dynamics

The factors which drive the Plastic Oblong Bottles market are a rise in Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Beverage industries, increase in number of consumers and recent developments in technological advancements such as innovation in designs, use of graphics and holographs.

The factors which restrain the Plastic Oblong Bottles market are fluctuations in raw material prices, shape constraints as only fixed quantity and volume can be delivered from Plastic Oblong Bottles, sustainability as plastics are non-degradable which increases the carbon footprint and availability of alternatives such as cans, bag in the box which provides ease in handling and transport than Plastic Oblong Bottles and bioplastics which are bio-degradable and bio-compostable.

Looking for exclusive expert insights from business experts? Request a custom report

Plastic Oblong Bottles Market: Segmentation

The Plastic Oblong Bottles market is segmented on the basis of the type of material, type of product, capacity, and applications.

The Plastic Oblong Bottles market is segmented on the basis of the type of material as

Polypropylene

Polyethylene High-Density Polyethylene Low-Density Polyethylene Linear Low-Density Polyethylene

Polyvinylchloride

Polystyrene

The Plastic Oblong Bottles market is segmented on the basis of the type of product as

Wide mouth

Narrow mouth

The Plastic Oblong Bottles market is segmented on the basis of capacity as

0-100 ml

100-250 ml

250-450 ml

450-700 ml

700-1000 ml

Above 1000 ml

The Plastic Oblong Bottles market is segmented on the basis of applications as

Food and Beverage

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care

Oils and Lubricants

Chemical industry

You May Also Like PRNewswire on Social Media Analytics Market