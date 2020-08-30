COVID-19 Update: Single Wall Corrugated Pipe Market Demand and Insights by 2030

Single Wall Corrugated Pipe Market: An Overview

Every manufacturing unit requires piping for transportation of raw material to the processor and product from processor to storage container. Apart from manufacturing, other systems such as sewer system, drainage system, infrastructure & construction business, agricultural and irrigation processes also require piping system and as urbanization is rapidly taking place in developing countries, it is expected that the single wall corrugated pipe market will increase substantially during the forecast period.

Single wall corrugated pipes are available in two types such as plastic and metal. Plastics are always preferred than metal for most of the applications, since the metal pipes have chances of corrosion or rusting. Some applications need only metal piping such as transportation of specific material at specific parameters. However, increase in wireless connections and transformation of telecom sector hamper the single wall corrugated pipe market and is expected to reduce the demand in this particular sector during the forecast period.

Single Wall Corrugated Pipe Market: Dynamics

The factors which drive the single wall corrugated pipe market are rise in agricultural business, urbanization, increased demand in irrigation & construction, outreach of government facilities to rural areas and setting the smart cities which leads to the urbanization.

The factors which restrain the single wall corrugated pipe market are cost, maintenance and transportation. Government has special norms which has to be follow while dealing with draining, water sourcing and sewer lines which also hamper the single wall corrugated pipe market.

Single Wall Corrugated Pipe Market: Segmentation

The single wall corrugated pipe market is segmented on the basis of type and application.

The single wall corrugated pipe market is segmented on the basis of type as

Plastic Polyvinylchloride (PVC) High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Metal

The single wall corrugated pipe market is segmented on the basis of application as

Power cable conduit

Telecom cable duct

Drainage and Sewerage lines

Building and construction

Irrigation

Single Wall Corrugated Pipe Market: Regional Outlook

North America is the largest share contributor in single wall corrugated pipe market and is expected to remain so during the forecast period. Europe especially western part is the second largest share contributor in single wall corrugated pipe market. Asia-pacific region especially China, Japan and India is expected to possess the highest growth rate as compare to other geographical regions due to increase in Agricultural sector in this particular region. Increase in Chemical industries, other industrialization and urbanization are also the reasons which are responsible for growth in single wall corrugated pipe market.

Latin America, Middle East & Africa and Oceania are anticipated to show gradual growth in single wall corrugated pipe market due to emerging economies, urbanization and industrialization in this particular geographical regions.

