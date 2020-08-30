COVID-19 Update: Stackable Plastic Crates Liner Market Demand & Insights by 2030

Stackable Plastic Crates Market: An Overview

Over a decade, losses of food products during the transportation has been an issue for dealers as well as for retailers. Stackable plastic crates are nothing but a feasible solution to resolve the losses issues of these food products. Stackable plastic crates are also called as returnable plastic crates which are generally used in transportation of the material including dairy, poultry and seafood products. Stackable plastic crates made of Polypropylene are generally preferred because of its properties such as chemical inertness, durability, lightweight, user-friendly and easy handling and processing. Nowadays, demand of packaged food and consumer goods has increased due to changes in food and other products intake habits of the consumers which is also responsible for the growth of stackable plastic crates market.

The Stackable plastic crates are also used in entire supply chain of agriculture products which includes processes such as harvesting, post harvesting handlings, transportation and storage of food grains, fruits and vegetables. It is a potential substitute to single use plastic containers.

Stackable Plastic Crates Market: Dynamics

The factors which drive the Stackable plastic crates market are ease in logistics, shopping & bulk packaging, transportation, increasing disposable income, improving consumer lifestyles, handling the dairy, meat, seafood & poultry products, durability, use of bioplastics, recyclable or reusable plastics and reusability.

The factors which restrain the Stackable plastic crates market are availability of alternatives such as wooden crates, increase in collation shrink films, increase in flexible packaging usage and sustainability issues. Collapsible crates are also a threat to Stackable plastic crates market due to its compact structure and flexibility. Despite of various potential restrain, the stackable plastic crates market is anticipated to grow due to its aforementioned benefits.

Stackable Plastic Crates Market: Segmentation

The global Stackable plastic crates market is segmented on the basis of material type, capacity and end use industry

The global Stackable plastic crates market is segmented on the basis of material type as

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene (PE)

The global Stackable plastic crates market is segmented on the basis of capacity as

Less than 10 Kg

10-20 Kg

20-35 Kg

35-50 Kg

More than 50 Kg

