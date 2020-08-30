COVID-19 Update: Vented Plugs Market Demand and Research Insights by 2030

Vented Plugs Market: An Overview

The Vented Plugs are also called as breathable plugs which are used primarily to avoid the distortion of the container during the transport and logistics operation. There are various properties of the Vented Plugs such as leak-proof, simple, flexible, cost-efficient and enhance the shelf life of the product. These all aforementioned properties are responsible to drive the Vented Plugs market and thus the Vented Plugs market is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period. The rise in healthcare, pharmaceutical and personal care industries is also responsible for the increase in demand of Vented Plugs which in turn leads to grow the Vented Plugs market. The different materials in manufacturing the Vented Plugs are polypropylene, polyethylene, Polytetrafluoroethylene and polyethylene terephthalate. Polypropylene material is the most preferred material in Vented Plugs market since it offers resistance to reaction with the product material, flexibility, moisture resistance, ease in handling & transportation and durability.

Different strategies such as merging and acquisitions by the global key players and expansion of the manufacturing and market space in other geographical regions are expected to boost the Vented Plugs market during the forecast period which helps in supply chain.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Vented Plugs Market: Dynamics

The factors which drive the Vented Plugs market are protection during the transport and logistics operation, rise in pharmaceutical business and increase in number of consumers.

The factors which restrain the Vented Plugs market is sustainability as the plastic usage leads to waste generation and increase in carbon footprint which in turn is hazardous to the environment.

Vented Plugs Market: Segmentation

The Vented Caps market is segmented on the basis of type of material, size and end use industry.

The Vented Plugs market is segmented on the basis of type of material as

Plastic High Density Polyethylene Low Density Polyethylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Polypropylene (PP)

The Vented Plugs market is segmented on the basis of size as

10-20 mm

20-30 mm

30-40 mm

40-50 mm

The Vented Plugs market is segmented on the basis of end use industry as

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal care

Automotive

Chemical

Looking for exclusive expert insights from business experts? Request a custom report

Vented Plugs Market: Regional Outlook

On a global basis, the North America is the major share contributor in Vented Plugs market and expected to remain dominating the Vented Plugs market with a stagnant growth rate during the forecast period due to globalization. Europe is the second largest share contributor in the Vented Plugs market and expected to show positive growth during the forecast period due to increase in usage of recent developments in technological advancements.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at faster growth rate than that of other geographical regions due to the presence of the countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea which are emerging economies and working on industrialization to enhance the volume production in their respective countries. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are the regions that are expected to grow at moderate growth rate in Vented Plugs market during the forecast period due to increase in investments on manufacturing units.

Vented Plugs Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in Vented Plugs market are Guarnitex, GE Energy, Saint-Gobain, Toray, Dexmet, KWO, Donaldson, Sumitomo, Nitto Denko, Zhejiang Jiari, Ningbo ChangQi, CP Lab Safety, Filtration Group Corporation, Merck Group, StockCap, Corning Incorporated, SABEU GmbH & Co. KG, Kaufman Container Company, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., UNITED CAPS LUXEMBOURG S.A., Tri-Sure Closures, and Shanghai Zhenxing.

You May Also Like PRNewswire on Collaborative Robot Market