Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Data Analytics Outsourcing Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Data Analytics Outsourcing Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Data Analytics Outsourcing Industry. Data Analytics Outsourcing market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Data Analytics Outsourcing market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Data generated by companies is related to business, CRM, supply chain, finance and their website. Industries like aviation, agriculture, automotive, manufacturing, retail, telecom, healthcare and telecom are increasingly partnering with data analytics companies to manage their data while saving time and money. The reatilers are also experiencing increasing conversion rates through predictive analytics and targeted promotions provided with the help of dedicated data professionals.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275369
Market Overview:
Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275369
Key Market Trends:
Retail Industry to Dominate the Market
– Online retail is responsible for generating maximum volume of data. According to the most recent Shopping Index of Salesforce, e-commerce grew 17% in the third quarter in 2018, globally.
– Moreover, in the US, the Census Bureau reported that online commerce represented 9.6% of total retail and around 87% of the US shoppers began their hunt in digital channels, up from 71% the prior year.
– Personalizing the shopping experience means customers’ purchase history to be analyzed so that the retailer can provide recommendations. Due to the increasing number of shoppers, the data analytics companies are introducing new tools to ease the retailer’s pain of handling large number of customers.
– Kroger and Microsoft announced a collaboration in January 2019 to redefine the customer experience using Kroger Technology products powered by Microsoft Azure, the retailer’s preferred cloud platform for Retail as a Service (RaaS).
Asia-Pacific to Significantly Drive the Market Growth
– Due to population growth and a rise in e-commerce, Asia-Pacific is experiencing a surge in data generated from digital products and services.
– An emerging economy like India, which is facing increasing participation from foreign and private players, is predicted to generate revenue worth USD 60 billion in retail by 2020, according to IBEF. This increased revenue and demand for retail sales will generate more data requiring efficient managed services.
– New sources of data from log files, transaction information, sensor data social media metrics, present new opportunities for retail organizations to achieve competitive advantage in this region.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275369
Detailed TOC of Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Volume and Variety of Data being Generated is the Major Driving Factor for this Industry
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Business Analytics
5.1.2 CRM Analytics
5.1.3 Supply Chain Analytics
5.1.4 Risk Analytics
5.1.5 Location Analytics
5.1.6 Financial Analytics
5.1.7 Web Analytics
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Retail
5.2.2 Agriculture
5.2.3 Automotive
5.2.4 Aviation
5.2.5 Manufacturing
5.2.6 BFSI
5.2.7 Healthcare
5.2.8 IT and Telecom
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 Japan
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 China
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 UAE
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 South Africa
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Accenture PLC
6.1.2 Capgemini SE
6.1.3 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
6.1.4 Genpact Ltd
6.1.5 Gramener
6.1.6 IBM Corporation
6.1.7 Infosys Ltd
6.1.8 Mu Sigma Inc.
6.1.9 Opera Solutions, LLC
6.1.10 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
6.1.11 Wipro Ltd
6.1.12 WNS Global Services Private Limited
6.1.13 ZS Associates, Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Amniotic Membrane Market Size Analysis with Key Findings 2020: Top Players Analysis by Business Growth Rate, Demand Status and Applications Forecast to 2025
Cobalt Sulphate Market 2020 Share, Segment and Growth Technologies by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026
Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market: Global Industry Size with Trends 2020, Comprehensive Research by Development Status, Opportunities, and Competitive Landscape with COVID-19 outbreak
Resin Molds Market Global Growth Rate Forecast by Regions 2020 | Future Trends with Key Manufacturers, Development Status till 2024 – Industry Research.co
Automated Hospital Beds Market 2020 Share, Segment and Growth Technologies by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026
Mild Steel Wire Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact