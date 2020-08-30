Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Data Analytics Outsourcing Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Data Analytics Outsourcing Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Data Analytics Outsourcing Industry. Data Analytics Outsourcing market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Data Analytics Outsourcing market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Data generated by companies is related to business, CRM, supply chain, finance and their website. Industries like aviation, agriculture, automotive, manufacturing, retail, telecom, healthcare and telecom are increasingly partnering with data analytics companies to manage their data while saving time and money. The reatilers are also experiencing increasing conversion rates through predictive analytics and targeted promotions provided with the help of dedicated data professionals.

Market Overview:

The data analytics outsourcing market was valued at USD 2.50 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 7 .79 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period 2019-2024. Organizations find it time-consuming to manage the huge volume of data generated in a systematic manner. Thus, the demand for data analytics outsourcing vendors is increasing so that companies can take quick decisions.

– Increasing volume and variety of data being generated is the major driving factor for this industry. IBM estimates that 90% of the data in the world today has been created in the last two years. The data contains trends and insights which can be observed with the help of qualitative and quantitative methods provided by data analytics companies. The ability to make data-driven decisions is crucial to any business.

– However, the lack of skilled workforce is the factor hindering the market growth. In a report titled 'The Future of Jobs 2018', the World Economic Forum (WEF) said around 54 percent of the global workforce had to be re-skilled or up-skilled to work in disruptive and digital technologies spawning the virtual world.

