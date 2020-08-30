Data Center Construction Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Data Center Construction Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Data Center Construction Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Data Center Construction Industry. Data Center Construction market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Data Center Construction market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The data center constructions focus on designing and building a data center by considering capacity, disaster tolerance, and efficient design. Depending upon the quality and reliability of the data center, the Scope of the Report: is limited to Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4, which is being used in small, medium and large scale enterprise.

Market Overview:

The data center construction market was valued at USD 18.56 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 30.00 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 8.34% over the forecast period of 2019–2024. The development of advanced technologies, such as cloud-based services, internet of things, software-defined data centers, and disaster recovery has fueled the demand for the construction of data centers globally.

– By the end of 2018, 550 MW data centers were under construction across Europe, North America, Middle East, and APAC, with the North American markets accounting for over 44% of the total.

– Even today, the state and local municipalities of North America are competing to construct more data centers to their markets. For instance, Texas passed tax incentive legislation that provides a 100% exemption of sales taxes on business personal property necessary for data center operation over 10 to 15 years for large data center users.

– The regulations and mandates by the government to reduce energy consumption have led many large companies to shift their data centers from the remote locations to the urban area.

– For instance, the new prototype named “The Spark”, moved data centers from remote locales to the middle of cities, allowing them to provide nearby buildings with energy. Solar panels on the surrounding houses provide the data center with energy. This concept has the capacity to supply the energy to 18,000 people as well as the power consumption of the data center can reduce upto 40%. Data Center Construction Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

IBM Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Turner Construction Co.

DPR Construction

Inc

Fortis Construction

Hensel Phelps Construction Co.

Inc.

HITT Contracting Inc.

JE Dunn Construction Group

Inc.

M. A. Mortenson Company

Inc.

AECOM

Gilbane Building Company

Inc.

Clune Construction Company

L.P.

Nabholz Corporation

RagingWire Data Centers

Inc.

CyrusOne Inc.

Cyxtera Technologies