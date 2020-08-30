Data Loss Prevention Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Data Loss Prevention Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Data Loss Prevention Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Data Loss Prevention Industry. Data Loss Prevention market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Data Loss Prevention market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
The DLP solution ensures a secure data transaction for various organisations. The scope of the study is limited to the types of on-premise and cloud-based DPL solutions and their wide range of end-user applications globally.
Market Overview:
Data Loss Prevention Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Healthcare Industry to Witness Significant Growth
– The technological advancement in components such as sensors and their application in healthcare is opening doors for the adoption of industry 4.0 and data analytics. Hence, digital transformation is taking place rapidly.
– According to a survey by HIMSS, 60% of the healthcare organizations use the cloud for backup and data recovery. Also, 51% are using the cloud for its core clinical operations and data.
– Therefore, health-related data are moving more and more from paper to electronic records, determining changes in how healthcare organizations processing healthcare records are managing and protecting the confidential data today. This has resulted in an increase in electronic health/medical records which will require data loss prevention.
North America to Account for the Largest Market Share
– The dominance of North America in the market studied can be attributed to the early and robust adoption of Big Data and cloud technologies. However, the region has an advanced infrastructure capability, thus leading to the most significant revenue generation, in the market studied.
– In 2018, 1,244 data breach incidences were recorded only in the United States with 446.52 million records exposed (126% rise from the previous year). The rise in the number of cyber-attacks and the need to protect data are boosting the demand for DLP (data loss prevention) solutions, across various businesses.
– Moreover, the enactment of stringent government initiatives to enhance the security of customer information is projected to boost the growth of the North American segment, over the forecast period.
– The US Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) applies to the patient health information, and states such as Massachusetts have enacted the rules covering all companies that hold personally identifiable information of the state residents.
