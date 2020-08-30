Bulletin Line

Market Research Reports

Deception Technology Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

Deception Technology

Deception Technology Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Deception Technology Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Deception Technology Industry. Deception Technology market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Deception Technology market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The aim of deception technology is to prevent a cybercriminal that has managed to enter a network from doing any significant damage. The technology works by generating traps that replicate legitimate technology assets of the firm. These traps run in a virtual or real operating system environment and are designed to trick the cybercriminal into thinking that they have discovered a way to steal data and important credentials.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275382

Market Overview:

  • The deception technology market is estimated to register a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Due to the increasing number of data breaches and profound cyber-attacks across the world, need for an advanced security infrastructure that can withstand and counter such network security breaches is driving the market.
  • – Current security tools are effective at flagging up anomalies but are not significant at defining their impact and risk potential. These tools result in the generation of many alerts, most of which are needed to be investigated by security teams despite many of them being a waste of time. Resources are spent wastefully assessing these false alarms, while real and present threats can be missed out.
  • – Scenarios like these are aiding deception technology to gain momentum, over the past few years. Deception technology is revolutionizing the security field, that disables the malware attacks by deceiving them in their own operation, defending the enterprise from such attacks.
  • – These advanced deceptive technology solutions are expected to save billions of dollars, affected by the cyber-attacks globally, and also supports the need for a secure platform to protect both public and private infrastructure security necessities.

    Deception Technology Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

  • Illusive Networks Ltd.
  • TrapX Security Inc.
  • Smokescreen Technologies
  • Attivo Networks Inc.
  • Rapid7 LLC
  • Ridgeback Network Defense Inc.
  • GuardiCore Ltd.
  • Acalvio Technologies Inc.
  • CounterCraft SL
  • CyberTrap Software GmbH
  • Fidelis Cybersecurity Inc.
  • LogRhythm Inc.
  • WatchGuard Technologies Inc
  • NTT Security Limited
  • Symantec Corporation

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit athttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275382

    Key Market Trends:

    Medical Sector to Witness High Growth

    – Advancement in technology has led to the usage of digital technologies in the healthcare sector, which is used to develop an end-user experience. With the generation of huge patient data and medical records, it is very important to secure the data which is driving the market studied in this sector.
    – Despite the high level of threats, in the healthcare sector, the security, in terms of cybersecurity and other breaches, is still underrated, and the industry hasn’t been proactive in securing their data with the new technologies.
    – The growing number of cyber attacks in the healthcare sector, and a large number of stolen record alerts being detected by the different external sources, this factor is the primary driver of the market for deception technology.

    North America Occupies the Largest Market Share

    – North America is the largest region for the deception technologies, as the region has a high demand for protection and control systems against cybercrimes. Also, the region has the highest adoption rate of IoT technologies leading to a growing need for data security.
    – Moreover, with the growing number of data centers in North America due to increased research and development activities are also allowing the deception technology market to grow. The industrial sector also has stringent security policies for the safety of intellectual property, and as the industrial sector grows, it increases the demand for deception technology.
    – With the availability of adequate infrastructure, the presence of numerous global financial institutions, high frequency of cyber-attacks, and increased adoption of connected technologies are expected to drive the growth of the deception technology market in the North American region.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275382

    Detailed TOC of Deception Technology Market Report 2020-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Growing Number of Zero-Day and Targeted APT’s
    4.3.2 Need of Effective Solutions for Early Detection of Attackers
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 High Usage of Legacy Honeypots
    4.5 Value Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Deployment
    5.1.1 Cloud
    5.1.2 On-premise
    5.2 By Enterprise Size
    5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprise
    5.2.2 Large Enterprise
    5.3 By Service
    5.3.1 Managed Service
    5.3.2 Professional Service
    5.4 By Deception Stack
    5.4.1 Data Security
    5.4.2 Application Security
    5.4.3 Endpoint Security
    5.4.4 Network Security
    5.5 By End User
    5.5.1 Government
    5.5.2 Medical
    5.5.3 Commercial
    5.5.4 Defense
    5.5.5 Telecommunication
    5.5.6 Other End Users
    5.6 Geography
    5.6.1 North America
    5.6.2 Europe
    5.6.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.6.4 Latin America
    5.6.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Illusive Networks Ltd.
    6.1.2 TrapX Security Inc.
    6.1.3 Smokescreen Technologies
    6.1.4 Attivo Networks Inc.
    6.1.5 Rapid7 LLC
    6.1.6 Ridgeback Network Defense Inc.
    6.1.7 GuardiCore Ltd.
    6.1.8 Acalvio Technologies Inc.
    6.1.9 CounterCraft SL
    6.1.10 CyberTrap Software GmbH
    6.1.11 Fidelis Cybersecurity Inc.
    6.1.12 LogRhythm Inc.
    6.1.13 WatchGuard Technologies Inc
    6.1.14 NTT Security Limited
    6.1.15 Symantec Corporation

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Old-age and Long-Term Care Market Global Share and Forecast Research 2020 to 2024 Includes Market Size, Major Trends, Growth by Regions and Competitive Analysis

    Advanced Artificial Disc Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry

    Chemotheraphy Induced Nausea and Vomitting (CINV) Drugs Market Growth Analysis by Top Key Players 2020 Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value, Trends Analysis, and Company Profiles till 2025

    ﻿Noise Monitoring Stations Market 2020 | In-depth Research of Global Key Players, Industry Size & Share, Business Growth Rate, Revenue, and Global Research Forecast to 2024

    ENT Surgery Laser Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

    Smoke Control Damper Market 2020 Share, Segment and Growth Technologies by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026