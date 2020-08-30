Deception Technology Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Deception Technology Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Deception Technology Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Deception Technology Industry. Deception Technology market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Deception Technology market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

The aim of deception technology is to prevent a cybercriminal that has managed to enter a network from doing any significant damage. The technology works by generating traps that replicate legitimate technology assets of the firm. These traps run in a virtual or real operating system environment and are designed to trick the cybercriminal into thinking that they have discovered a way to steal data and important credentials.

The deception technology market is estimated to register a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Due to the increasing number of data breaches and profound cyber-attacks across the world, need for an advanced security infrastructure that can withstand and counter such network security breaches is driving the market.

– Current security tools are effective at flagging up anomalies but are not significant at defining their impact and risk potential. These tools result in the generation of many alerts, most of which are needed to be investigated by security teams despite many of them being a waste of time. Resources are spent wastefully assessing these false alarms, while real and present threats can be missed out.

– Scenarios like these are aiding deception technology to gain momentum, over the past few years. Deception technology is revolutionizing the security field, that disables the malware attacks by deceiving them in their own operation, defending the enterprise from such attacks.

– These advanced deceptive technology solutions are expected to save billions of dollars, affected by the cyber-attacks globally, and also supports the need for a secure platform to protect both public and private infrastructure security necessities. Deception Technology Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Illusive Networks Ltd.

TrapX Security Inc.

Smokescreen Technologies

Attivo Networks Inc.

Rapid7 LLC

Ridgeback Network Defense Inc.

GuardiCore Ltd.

Acalvio Technologies Inc.

CounterCraft SL

CyberTrap Software GmbH

Fidelis Cybersecurity Inc.

LogRhythm Inc.

WatchGuard Technologies Inc

NTT Security Limited