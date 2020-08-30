Defoamers Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Defoamers Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Defoamers Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Defoamers Industry. Defoamers market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Defoamers market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Defoamers market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Anitfoams to Dominate the Market

-Antifoams are chemicals that are widely used for controlling foams, which otherwise causes a lot of problems. The existence of foams poses a lot of serious problems in the operation of industrial process, transportation, filling and ultimately the quality of finished products.

-Therefore, many industries widely utilize the services of antifoams. Antifoam formulations are generally available in compound, emulsion, and powder forms, for both aqueous and non-aqueous systems, in the market.

-Antifoams are broadly categorized into two types, which are silicone antifoams & non-silicone antifoams. Out of these, silicone antifoams are more well-known and are considered the ideal antifoam as they have low surface and interfacial tension.

-Antifoams find applications in dozens of end-user industries, such as food & beverages, chemical & plastics, pulp & paper, oil & mining, construction, water treatment, mechanical fluids, and paints & coatings, among others.

-In terms of consumption, North America is currently the largest market of antifoams, which is closely followed by Europe. The growth in the consumption of antifoams in the pulp & paper industry, as well as in the food processing industry in the United States is primarily responsible for such a high consumption of antifoams in North America.

-Hence, antifoams are likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for the major market share owing to the high demand from countries like China and India.

– China is one of the largest consumers of defoamers in the Asia-Pacific region. This could be attributed to the fact that the country is the largest producer of automobiles and has the largest market share in the growth of the SUV market.

– Moreover, the country is the largest construction market in the region. This growth in construction sector will lead to an increase in the demand for paints & coatings and in turn, will push the growth for defoamers in the country.

– The country is the largest producer and exporter of textiles in the world. The textile industry in China shrank a little in the recent years, but still offers significant opportunities. According to the China National Textile and Apparel Council, the Chinese textile industry is expected to grow at a healthy annual rate of 7%; the Council is also planning to boost the exports of fiber products to USD 400 billion by 2020.

– Owing to the aforementioned reasons, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

