Diameter Signaling Market Global 2020 Opportunities, Sales Revenue, COVID – 19 Outbreak, Emerging Technologies, Key Vendors, Drivers, Trends and Segments by Forecast to 2023

Diameter Signaling Market Scenario:

Diameter signaling is a broad range of network devices pertaining to data usage, device tracking, and session tracking. It helps communication providers in improving signal performance and tackles performance and scaling challenges. The global diameter signaling market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) takes a look at framework regulatory policies, changes in telecommunication industry, and consumer demand for the period of 2019 to 2025 (forecast period). The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the industry has been noted in the report.

The Diameter Signaling Market is expected to register a CAGR of 44.81% during the forecast period.

The advent of LTE, 4G, and other communication network technologies is the primary driver of the market. The use of smartphones and the consumption of data online can drive the demand for diameter signaling. This can be attributed to the use of diameter signaling for providing signaling security. Emergence of 5G technology and rollout of new policies can drive the market demand significantly.

The functioning of internet-of-things (IoT) devices and the shift to industrial automation can push the demand for diameter signaling. Rise of connected vehicles, development of smart homes and cities, modernization of infrastructure, and reduction of network overload can augur favorably for the market. Investments in 5G technologies as well as the adoption of various IIoT standards by enterprises can work in favor of the market.

Competitive Outlook:

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Mitel Networks Corporation, Dialogic Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sandvine Corporation, Nokia, Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc., Squire Technologies Ltd, Oracle Corporation, and Diametriq, LLC are key players of the global diameter signaling market.

Segmentation:

By type, it is segmented into diameter interworking function (IWF), diameter routing agent (DRA), diameter edge agent (DEA), and others.

By application, it is segmented into voice over LTE (VoLTE), LTE broadcast, policy, and mobility.

Regional Analysis:

The global diameter signaling market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

APAC accounted for the largest market share in 2018 with a market value of USD 921.38 million. It is expected to register a CAGR of 44.7% during the forecast period. It is expected to register the highest number of messages per second (MPS) in the coming years as compared to the other regions owing to increasing adoption of LTE- and VoLTE-based services, thereby increasing the demand for diameter signaling protocol. The presence of key players focusing on developing solutions for diameter signaling is further driving the market growth.

Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR of 49.4% during the forecast period. The rising mobile adoption rate and Internet services in Europe along with government initiatives which support the development and implementation of 5G technology are expected to fuel the market growth in the region. The rise of mobile network operators and the number of smartphone subscribers are expected to spur the demand for diameter signaling. According to the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) report of 2017, 4G connections can reach 61% by 2020.

North America is expected to experience a steady growth rate during the forecast period owing to the large number of subscribers in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. The switch to online learning, work from home (WFH) options, and the COVID-19 pandemic has increased bandwidth usage and can propel the global diameter signaling market growth in the region.

