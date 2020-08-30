Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Industry. Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

DRaaS is a comprehensive third-party service that uses cloud and on-premise resources to back up vital data and applications, as well as providing system failover to a secondary infrastructure. DRaaS requirements and expectations are documented in a service-level agreement (SLA) and the third-party vendor provides failover to a cloud computing environment, either through a contract or on a pay-per-use basis. With disaster recovery as a service, the time to return applications to production is reduced because data does not need to be restored over the internet. DRaaS can be especially useful for the small and medium-sized businesses that lack the necessary expertise to provision, configure and test an effective disaster recovery plan.

The disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market is estimated to register a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). DRaaS functions as a cloud computing and backup service model that uses cloud resources to protect data and applications from the disruption caused by various types of disasters. It gives an organization a complete system backup that allows for business continuity in the event of any system downtime or failure.

– Cloud technology as computing and applications is gaining significance across organizations and contributes to market growth. Enterprise IT investments in cloud computing are expected to account for almost one-fourth of the IT expenditure by the end of the forecast period, representing a considerable increase over the last few years.

– The DRaaS market has been gaining momentum owing to the improved functionality of the increasing number of small and medium enterprises. A majority of the market share is observed to be accounted for by the hybrid configuration (including both physical and cloud-based servers) owing to the increased flexibility of cloud services by cloud service providers, such as AWS and Microsoft.

It gives huge flexibility and agility to businesses that are dependent on service for a major portion of their revenue. The emergence of 24×7 services providers, especially in the small and medium scale business, in order to maintain the competitive edge, has further strengthened the demand for the market.

