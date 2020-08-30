Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Industry. Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
DRaaS is a comprehensive third-party service that uses cloud and on-premise resources to back up vital data and applications, as well as providing system failover to a secondary infrastructure. DRaaS requirements and expectations are documented in a service-level agreement (SLA) and the third-party vendor provides failover to a cloud computing environment, either through a contract or on a pay-per-use basis. With disaster recovery as a service, the time to return applications to production is reduced because data does not need to be restored over the internet. DRaaS can be especially useful for the small and medium-sized businesses that lack the necessary expertise to provision, configure and test an effective disaster recovery plan.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275359
Market Overview:
Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275359
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Application across the IT Sector
– The cloud-based disaster recovery solutions found various application, of which, the most significant is the inherent benefit of flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Cloud-based disaster recovery leads to faster data recovery, and hence, attains the recovery goals of the company.
– With an increase in the adoption of hybrid cloud, SMEs have found various benefits to protect them from certain disasters. The adoption of hybrid cloud disaster recovery by businesses helps eliminate the need for a secondary disaster recovery site. Moreover, the hybrid cloud also reduces the expenses and complexities of managing and maintaining a system.
The United States is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share
– Enterprises across the United States have been early adopters of software to manage business operations and customer care. SAP, a market leader in enterprise application solutions, reported that the United States accounted for EUR 7.1 billion of its overall sales. Canada has benefitted from being the neighboring nation as many businesses in the country serve the demands generated in United States-based industries.
– With the rising number of SMEs, the data center market in the country has witnessed a healthy growth. Further, due to exponential growth in data generation volume, a shift of data has been observed, from private servers to cloud networks. This trend entails resilient and reliable backup, and recovery solutions, as disruption of services is resulting in huge losses for the service providers.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275359
Detailed TOC of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Applications through Cloud-based Disaster Recovery
4.3.2 Reducing Operational Cost and Fast Recovery of Data
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Complexity of Deployment and in Setting Terms
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Technology Snapshot
4.6.1 Fully Managed
4.6.2 Assisted
4.6.3 Self-Service
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By End-user Vertical
5.1.1 BFSI
5.1.2 IT
5.1.3 Government
5.1.4 Healthcare
5.1.5 Other End-user Verticals
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 iLand Internet Solutions Corporation
6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.3 Recovery Point Systems Inc.
6.1.4 Bluelock LLC
6.1.5 TierPoint LLC
6.1.6 IBM Corporation
6.1.7 Sungard Availability Services LP
6.1.8 C&W Business Ltd.
6.1.9 Expedient Holdings USA LLC
6.1.10 BIOS Middle East Group
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Medical Aesthetics Market 2020: Global Companies by Size, Growth of Manufacturers, Research Findings, and Regional Opportunities Forecast to 2025
PLA Films Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026
Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market Growth Analysis by Top Key Players 2020 Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value, Trends Analysis, and Company Profiles till 2025
High-definition Audio Market Global Growth Rate Forecast by Regions 2020 | Future Trends with Key Manufacturers, Development Status till 2024 – Industry Research.co
Decapping System Market Share Value 2020 Industry Top Players, Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis
Aluminium Aerosol Cans Market Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Size, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 Research Includes COVID-19 Analysis