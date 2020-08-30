Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Industry. Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275347

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275347

Key Market Trends:

Grey and Silver EPS to Dominate the Market

– Manufacturers have created a highly competitive market for EPS by modifying the regular grade EPS. The addition of flame retardants, graphite, and other additives have introduced the segment of ‘modified’ EPS.

– Grey EPS is one such innovation wherein the addition of graphite has increased its refractive and reflective properties to provide better thermal insulation. The graphite works on a very small scale to increase the refraction of IR light and make the path for the escaping heat less direct. It has a unique color (gray to black), good mechanical properties, high water resistance, and increased fire resistance.

– This allows for the use of the same equipment used to process conventional EPS. Due to its unique properties, it allows for a reduction in thermal conductivity by 20%, and thus, reduces the board thickness by 20%, while still maintaining the same properties.

– It is used for the insulation of external walls, roof systems, foundations, floors, thermo-acoustic insulation, manufacture of insulated and left-in-place formwork, and lightweight building blocks.

– The use of grey EPS significantly improves the insulation of both old and new buildings and helps meet the criteria for reducing power costs. It has the same density as white EPS; however, it isolates 20% better. This has made it particularly attractive in Europe, where people are becoming more inclined toward housing renovation and lower maintenance costs.

– Although the price for grey EPS is higher than white EPS, the increasing demand from the construction industry is expected to lower its price in the near future.

– Therefore, from the aforementioned points, it cab be observed that there is a demand for EPS market in the region during the forecast period.

Germany to Dominate the Market

– The German economy is the largest in Europe and the fifth in the world. In 2017, the GDP of Germany was over USD 3.7 billion, which represents about 5.59% of the world’s economy. In 2018, the GDP of Germany was over USD 4 billion and increased by 1.5% as compared to the previous year. For the year 2019, the GDP is expected to increase by approximately 0.8% compared to that of the previous year.

– Germany witnessed an increase in the new residential building permits in 2018, and this growth trend is expected to continue, owing to the rising demand for real estate, increasing population, increased job security, and low borrowing costs. Hence, due to the booming housing market and real estate demand, the construction and building industry is expected to grow rapidly, which is expected to increase the consumption of EPS during the forecast period.

– The housing market is facing a strong demand fuelled by rising incomes, low-interest rates, and high levels of net migration. It is estimated that 3.6 million migrants will make it to Germany by 2020. There is housing demand for at least 350,000 new dwellings per year.

– Low-interest rates, coupled with rising incomes, have contributed to increased property prices, particularly in big cities, making it more difficult for middle-class households to afford housing. To alleviate some of the pressure in the housing market, the government introduced the Housing Construction Campaign, a comprehensive package of measures aimed at tackling housing shortages and rising house prices.

– The electrical and electronics industry is one of the major end users of EPS packaging. This is followed by food packaging and packaging of cosmetics and medicines.

– The packaging market in the country remains stable. Plastic packaging solutions are being increasingly used for innovative and customized products.

– These segments are growing moderately in the country and will contribute to the growth of EPS in the country, during the forecast period.

Purchase this Report (Price 3850 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275347

Detailed TOC of Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Advantage over Competitive Materials

4.1.2 Growing Construction Industry in Eastern Europe

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Green Alternatives Available

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 White EPS

5.1.2 Grey and Silver EPS

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Packaging

5.2.2 Building and Construction

5.2.3 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Germany

5.3.2 France

5.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.4 Italy

5.3.5 Spain

5.3.6 Russia

5.3.7 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Bewi StyroChem

6.4.3 Jackon GmbH

6.4.4 Nova Chemicals Corporation

6.4.5 Penoplex SPB

6.4.6 Ravago

6.4.7 SABIC

6.4.8 Sibur-Khimprom

6.4.9 StyroChem

6.4.10 Sundolitt Ltd

6.4.11 Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH

6.4.12 Synbra Holding B.V.

6.4.13 Synthos

6.4.14 Unipol Holland B.V.

6.4.15 Versalis S.p.A.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Recycling in EPS Industry

7.2 Other Opportunities

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation Market Analysis by Global Size 2020: Company Overview with Top Manufacturers, Competitive Landscape, Growth Rate till 2024

Peripheral Nerve Repair and Re-generation Market 2020 Share, Segment and Growth Technologies by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026

Hematology Analyzer and Reagent Market: Global Industry Size with Trends 2020, Comprehensive Research by Development Status, Opportunities, and Competitive Landscape with COVID-19 outbreak

Surfboard Market 2020: Top Key Players Analysis | COVID-19 Analysis on Global Growth Rate, Industry Share by Regions, Competitors Analysis, Industry Trends Forecast to 2022

Cardiac Ultrasound Systems Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026

Circular Fire Dampers Market Share Value 2020 Industry Top Players, Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis