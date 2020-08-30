Europe Vehicle Rental Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Europe Vehicle Rental Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Europe Vehicle Rental Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Europe Vehicle Rental Industry. Europe Vehicle Rental market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Europe Vehicle Rental market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The European vehicle rental market has been segmented by application type, booking type, vehicle type, and rental length type.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Domestic and International Tourism in the Region

Tourism is a major economic activity in the European Union, with wide-ranging impact on economic growth, employment, and social development. It is a growing sector and key to the economy, as it generates more than 5% of the GDP of the European Union.

– In 2018, as per the UN World Tourism Organization, the international tourists’ arrivals in Europe, grew by 6% from 2017.

– International tourist arrivals in Europe reached 713 million in 2018, from 628.31 million in 2017.

– The growth was driven by Southern and Mediterranean Europe (growth by 7%), Central and Eastern Europe (growth by 6%), and Western Europe (growth by 6%). The growth in Northern Europe was flat, owing to Brexit issues.

European car rental companies cater majorly to tourists, looking to explore the destinations in their own time; with online and walk-in booking services making car rental more simple, accessible, and efficient. Furthermore, with relaxation in the issuing of visas to tourists from the important source markets, such as the United States, Canada, Japan, and Australia, also propelled the tourism in the country, in turn, driving the vehicle rental market.

Tourism is a growing sector in Spain, and is one of the key factors, driving the growth of the economy. The country has 47 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, numerous beaches on the Atlantic & Mediterranean, and numerous ongoing festivals across the year, which aids in gathering millions of international tourists, along with domestic tourists.

– As per the UN World Tourism Organization, Spain registered 81.8 million international tourists during 2018.

– This helped Spain to hold the second position as the most visited country in the EU region, after France.

Spanish vehicle rental companies cater specifically to tourists, looking to explore Spain on their own, with online and walk-in booking services, making vehicle rental simpler, accessible, and efficient.

The Spanish tourism industry is expected to witness slow growth in 2019, owing to the recovery of the tourism industry at Mediterranean destinations, such as Tunisia or Turkey, which, in turn, may result in slow growth in the car rental market in the country.

France is the Leading European Vehicle Rental Market

France is the largest market for vehicle rental in the region, with increased demand for vehicles, for leisure and tourism purposes. The market has evolved over the years, to emerge as one of the most developed markets in the region. According to a press conference with CNPA, (the car rental branch of the trade association of cars and related activities, in France), the number of car rental transactions is increasing in the region.

In 2018, France witnessed the largest footfall of international tourists of 86.9 million, followed by Spain, Italy, United Kingdom, and Germany at 81.8, 58.3, 37.7, and 37.5 million, respectively.

The number of tourists is directly proportional to the vehicle rental market, as these countries hold the top five spots, in terms of market revenue.

The market for car sharing in Germany has also shown a booming trend over the last two years and is further expected to continue growing during the forecast period. The sharing of operating and maintenance costs reduce the burden, significantly, among the consumers in a vehicle rental system, and is one of the primary reasons for the growth of the German market.

Detailed TOC of Europe Vehicle Rental Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application Type

5.1.1 Leisure/Tourism

5.1.2 Business

5.2 By Booking Type

5.2.1 Offline Access

5.2.2 Online Access

5.3 By Vehicle Type

5.3.1 Passenger cars

5.3.2 Commercial Vehicles

5.4 By Rental Length Type

5.4.1 Short-term

5.4.2 Long-term

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Europe

5.5.1.1 Germany

5.5.1.2 United Kingdom

5.5.1.3 France

5.5.1.4 Italy

5.5.1.5 Spain

5.5.1.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Advantage Rent-a-Car

6.2.2 Avis Budget Group

6.2.3 Enterprise Rent-a-Car

6.2.4 Europcar

6.2.5 Hertz

6.2.6 Inter-Rent

6.2.7 Peugeot Open-Europe

6.2.8 Sixt Group

6.2.9 Thrifty

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

