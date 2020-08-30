Feldspathic Minerals Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Feldspathic Minerals Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Feldspathic Minerals Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Feldspathic Minerals Industry. Feldspathic Minerals market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Feldspathic Minerals market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Feldspathic Minerals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Usage in Glass Application

– Feldspar is an important ingredient in the manufacture of glass and an important raw material as well, because it acts as a fluxing agent, reducing the melting temperature of quartz and helping to control the viscosity of glass. Fluxes reduce the melting temperature so that less energy is used and decrease the amount of soda ash needed. This greatly reduces the overall production costs in glass manufacture.

– However, feldspars are primarily added to glass batches for their alumina content, which improves its toughness, durability, and provides greater chemical resistance. The raw material for glass consists of silica sand, soda ash (sodium carbonate) and limestone (calcium carbonate). Feldspar acts as an additive to impart superior qualities to the process.

– Feldspars are used in the production of flat glass (windows, car glass) but also container glass. They are used primarily in manufacturing television and computer screens, car headlamps, fluorescent tubes, perfume bottles, soda bottles, pharmaceutical or laboratory glass.

– Growing usage of glass in various industries such as automotive and electronics is expected to increase the demand for feldspar through the years.

Europe to Dominate the Global Market

– Growing consumption of feldspar in Italy, Spain, Turkey, Poland, and Russia has led to Europe emerge as the leading consumer in the global market.

– Italy is the second largest producer of feldspar minerals in the world, which is due to the growing demand in the country. The production capacity is even expected to increase during the forecast period, as the demand for the feldspar mineral in different industries, such as ceramics, glass, paints, enamel etc. is increasing in the country.

– The feldspathic minerals market in Spain is expected to grow due to the increasing application of ceramics, glass, paints etc. in industries such as construction, automotive, glass manufacturing etc. in the country.

– Turkey has nearly 60 different mining and metals and 4,500 mineral deposits. Turkey is one of the leading producer and the leading exporter of feldspar in global market. The country has large feldspar reserve nearly 10% of the total global reserve.

– Such positive growth is expected to drive the Europe market through the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Feldspathic Minerals Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Extensive Use in Growing Ceramics and Glass Market

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraint

4.2.1 Environmental Concerns and Government Regulations

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Demand & Supply Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Plagioclase Feldspar

5.1.2 Potassium Feldspar

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Ceramics

5.2.2 Glass

5.2.3 Fillers

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Production Analysis

5.3.1.1 Turkey

5.3.1.2 Italy

5.3.1.3 China

5.3.1.4 India

5.3.1.5 Thailand

5.3.1.6 France

5.3.1.7 Spain

5.3.1.8 Iran

5.3.1.9 United States

5.3.1.10 Czech Republic

5.3.1.11 Others

5.3.2 Consumption Analysis

5.3.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.2.1.1 China

5.3.2.1.2 India

5.3.2.1.3 ASEAN Countries

5.3.2.1.4 Bangladesh

5.3.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2.2 Europe

5.3.2.2.1 Italy

5.3.2.2.2 Spain

5.3.2.2.3 Turkey

5.3.2.2.4 Poland

5.3.2.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.2.3 Americas

5.3.2.3.1 United States

5.3.2.3.2 Rest of Americas

5.3.2.4 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

5.3.2.4.1 UAE

5.3.2.4.2 Iran

5.3.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Asia Mineral Processing Co. Ltd

6.4.2 Eczac?ba?? Holding A.?.

6.4.3 El Waha Mining & Fertilizers

6.4.4 Imerys Ceramics

6.4.5 Global Investment Holdings

6.4.6 Gottfried Feldspat GmbH

6.4.7 Kaltun Madencilik A.S

6.4.8 LB MINERALS, Ltd.

6.4.9 Micronized South Africa Limited

6.4.10 Minerali Industriali S.r.l.

6.4.11 Paladino Mining & Development Corp.

6.4.12 Sibelco

6.4.13 Sun Minerals Incorporated

6.4.14 The Quartz Corporation

6.4.15 United Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Market Concentration in Latin America and Eastern Europe

