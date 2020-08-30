Fuel Additives Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Fuel Additives Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Fuel Additives Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Fuel Additives Industry. Fuel Additives market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Fuel Additives market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the global Fuel Additives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275348
Market Overview:
Fuel Additives Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275348
Key Market Trends:
Gasoline to Dominate the Market
– In 2018, gasoline was the major application of fuel additives in terms of market share.
– Gasoline engine technologies and fuels are constantly evolving and providing new challenges. The growth in the consumption of gasoline additive largely reflects the requirements of engine design and developments in refinery operations. Also, the additive cost is less than 0.3% of the average retail gasoline price.
– There are two areas of applications for fuel additives in gasoline engines: refinery fuel distribution system or vehicle system.
– The increasing popularity of new age fuel delivery systems like gasoline direct injection (GDI) system is likely to boost the demand for fuel additives.
– Global Bioenergies, a French-German company has strted mnufcaturing bio-based fuel additives using bio-based isobutene as raw material. Efforts are also being made by several research instituions to manufcature fuel additives which prevent the premature ignition of the air-fuel mixture by increasing the knock resistance.
– Hence, owing to the above mentioned reasons, the gasoline related applications of fuel additives is likely to account for the highest market share during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate
– Asia-Pacific fuel additives market is likely to witness a major growth during the forecast period owing to the high demand from countries like India and China.
– China is the largest fuel consumer in the Asia-Pacific region, and second in the world, after the United States. The country has the world’s largest automobile industry and one of the biggest market for civil aircraft sales.
– India also has a great potential for future market opportunities. The automotive industry of the country is witnessing a steady growth owing to a 8% increase in the production in 2018 over the previous year.
– Additionally, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), India is one of the fastest growing domestic markets, worldwide, with an anticipated count of 337 million domestic passengers and 84 million international passengers to travel by 2030.
– Hence, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275348
Detailed TOC of Fuel Additives Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Enactment of Stringent Environmental Regulations
4.1.2 Rising Global Passenger Traffic Contributing to the Growth of the Aviation Market
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Increasing Demand and Penetration of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
4.2.2 High Costs of R&D Activities
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Patent Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Deposit Control
5.1.2 Cetane Improvers
5.1.3 Lubricity Additives
5.1.4 Antioxidants
5.1.5 Anticorrosion
5.1.6 Cold Flow Improvers
5.1.7 Antiknock Agents
5.1.8 Others
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Diesel
5.2.2 Gasoline
5.2.3 Jet Fuel
5.2.4 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries
5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 France
5.3.3.3 United Kingdom
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Afton Chemical
6.4.2 Baker Hughes (General Electric)
6.4.3 BASF SE
6.4.4 Chevron Corporation
6.4.5 Clariant
6.4.6 Croda International PLC
6.4.7 Dorfketal Chemicals (I) Pvt Ltd
6.4.8 Eni SpA
6.4.9 Evonik Industries AG
6.4.10 Exxon Mobil Corporation
6.4.11 Innospec Inc.
6.4.12 LANXESS
6.4.13 QAFAC
6.4.14 Royal Dutch Shell PLC
6.4.15 The Lubrizol Corporation
6.4.16 Total SA
6.4.17 VeryOne SaS (EURENCO)
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Accelerating Demand for Ultra-low-sulfur Diesel (ULSD)
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Hydrogen Determinator Market Size | Share Forecast 2020 to 2026: Competition Analysis, Industry Growth by New Innovations, Top Players Analysis with COVID-19 Impact
Light VehicleParking Sensor Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026
Bladder Cancer Market 2020 Global Growth Rate Analysis by Industry Size and Share, Future Trends, Revenue, and Demand Status with COVID-19 Analysis Forecast till 2025
Investment Casting Market 2020 to 2022 Size, Share, and Global Growth Rate Analysis by Industry Overview, Leading Players, Market Opportunities and COVID-19 Impact on Industry
Alpha Mannosidosis Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry
Micro Fans Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact