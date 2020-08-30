Global AI-Assisted Diagnosis Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the AI-Assisted Diagnosis market analysis, which studies the AI-Assisted Diagnosis’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global “AI-Assisted Diagnosis Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global AI-Assisted Diagnosis market by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global AI-Assisted Diagnosis market.

According to this study, over the next five years the AI-Assisted Diagnosis market will register a 34.4%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 17700 million by 2025, from $ 5417 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in AI-Assisted Diagnosis business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the AI-Assisted Diagnosis, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the AI-Assisted Diagnosis market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by AI-Assisted Diagnosis companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global AI-Assisted Diagnosis Market Includes:

Alibaba

Oracle

Alphabet

DELL

GE

Cisco

MECHANICA AI BV

IBM

Microsoft

Intel

Siemens

Uptake Technologies Inc

PSI Software AG

SAP

SANY Heavy Industry

SAS

Rockwell Automation

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Hardware

Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Visualization Analysis

Self Diagnoses

Predictive Maintenance

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

