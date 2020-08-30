Global Cancer Gene Therapy market: Volume and Value Estimations up to 2026 -Bluebird bio, Celgene, Shanghai Sunway Biotech

“

Los Angeles, United State, – – ;In a recent study published by QY Research, titled, Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market Research Report, analysts offers an in-depth analysis of global Cancer Gene Therapy market. The study analyses the various aspect of the market by studying its historic and forecast data. The research report provides Porters five force model, SWOT analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the Cancer Gene Therapy market. The different areas covered in the report are Cancer Gene Therapy market size, drivers and restrains, segment analysis, geographic outlook, major manufacturers in the market, and competitive landscape.

Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players of the Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market :

Adaptimmune, Bluebird bio, Celgene, Shanghai Sunway Biotech, Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech, SynerGene Therapeutics, Altor BioScience, Amgen, Argenx, BioCancell, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals, Transgene

Leading key players of the global Cancer Gene Therapy market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Cancer Gene Therapy market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Cancer Gene Therapy market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Cancer Gene Therapy market.

Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market Segmentation By Product :

Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene Transfer, Gene-Induced Immunotherapy Cancer Gene Therapy

Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market Segmentation By Application :

Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Research Institutes

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Stone Veneer Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Stone Veneer Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Cancer Gene Therapy market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Oncolytic Virotherapy

1.2.3 Gene Transfer

1.2.4 Gene-Induced Immunotherapy

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Diagnostics Centers

1.3.4 Research Institutes

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Cancer Gene Therapy Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Cancer Gene Therapy Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Cancer Gene Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Cancer Gene Therapy Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Cancer Gene Therapy Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Cancer Gene Therapy Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cancer Gene Therapy Revenue

3.4 Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cancer Gene Therapy Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Cancer Gene Therapy Area Served

3.6 Key Players Cancer Gene Therapy Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Cancer Gene Therapy Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Cancer Gene Therapy Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Cancer Gene Therapy Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cancer Gene Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Cancer Gene Therapy Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Cancer Gene Therapy Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Cancer Gene Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Adaptimmune

11.1.1 Adaptimmune Company Details

11.1.2 Adaptimmune Business Overview

11.1.3 Adaptimmune Cancer Gene Therapy Introduction

11.1.4 Adaptimmune Revenue in Cancer Gene Therapy Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Adaptimmune Recent Development

11.2 Bluebird bio

11.2.1 Bluebird bio Company Details

11.2.2 Bluebird bio Business Overview

11.2.3 Bluebird bio Cancer Gene Therapy Introduction

11.2.4 Bluebird bio Revenue in Cancer Gene Therapy Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Bluebird bio Recent Development

11.3 Celgene

11.3.1 Celgene Company Details

11.3.2 Celgene Business Overview

11.3.3 Celgene Cancer Gene Therapy Introduction

11.3.4 Celgene Revenue in Cancer Gene Therapy Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Celgene Recent Development

11.4 Shanghai Sunway Biotech

11.4.1 Shanghai Sunway Biotech Company Details

11.4.2 Shanghai Sunway Biotech Business Overview

11.4.3 Shanghai Sunway Biotech Cancer Gene Therapy Introduction

11.4.4 Shanghai Sunway Biotech Revenue in Cancer Gene Therapy Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Shanghai Sunway Biotech Recent Development

11.5 Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech

11.5.1 Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech Company Details

11.5.2 Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech Business Overview

11.5.3 Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech Cancer Gene Therapy Introduction

11.5.4 Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech Revenue in Cancer Gene Therapy Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech Recent Development

11.6 SynerGene Therapeutics

11.6.1 SynerGene Therapeutics Company Details

11.6.2 SynerGene Therapeutics Business Overview

11.6.3 SynerGene Therapeutics Cancer Gene Therapy Introduction

11.6.4 SynerGene Therapeutics Revenue in Cancer Gene Therapy Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 SynerGene Therapeutics Recent Development

11.7 Altor BioScience

11.7.1 Altor BioScience Company Details

11.7.2 Altor BioScience Business Overview

11.7.3 Altor BioScience Cancer Gene Therapy Introduction

11.7.4 Altor BioScience Revenue in Cancer Gene Therapy Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Altor BioScience Recent Development

11.8 Amgen

11.8.1 Amgen Company Details

11.8.2 Amgen Business Overview

11.8.3 Amgen Cancer Gene Therapy Introduction

11.8.4 Amgen Revenue in Cancer Gene Therapy Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Amgen Recent Development

11.9 Argenx

11.9.1 Argenx Company Details

11.9.2 Argenx Business Overview

11.9.3 Argenx Cancer Gene Therapy Introduction

11.9.4 Argenx Revenue in Cancer Gene Therapy Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Argenx Recent Development

11.10 BioCancell

11.10.1 BioCancell Company Details

11.10.2 BioCancell Business Overview

11.10.3 BioCancell Cancer Gene Therapy Introduction

11.10.4 BioCancell Revenue in Cancer Gene Therapy Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 BioCancell Recent Development

11.11 GlaxoSmithKline

10.11.1 GlaxoSmithKline Company Details

10.11.2 GlaxoSmithKline Business Overview

10.11.3 GlaxoSmithKline Cancer Gene Therapy Introduction

10.11.4 GlaxoSmithKline Revenue in Cancer Gene Therapy Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Development

11.12 Merck

10.12.1 Merck Company Details

10.12.2 Merck Business Overview

10.12.3 Merck Cancer Gene Therapy Introduction

10.12.4 Merck Revenue in Cancer Gene Therapy Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Merck Recent Development

11.13 OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals

10.13.1 OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Company Details

10.13.2 OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

10.13.3 OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Cancer Gene Therapy Introduction

10.13.4 OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Cancer Gene Therapy Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

11.14 Transgene

10.14.1 Transgene Company Details

10.14.2 Transgene Business Overview

10.14.3 Transgene Cancer Gene Therapy Introduction

10.14.4 Transgene Revenue in Cancer Gene Therapy Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Transgene Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

