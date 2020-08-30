Global Cannabis Testing market:Competitive Landscape & Key Player Tactics-Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer, Millipore Sigma

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research report on “ Cannabis Testing Market 2020”analyzes prospects in the market and presents insights and updates about various segments of the global Cannabis Testing market during the forecast period. The report starts with an executive summary that includes key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the supply and demand trends governing the global Cannabis Testing market. The report aims to bring to their readers a detailed analysis and the best material to fulfill the requirements of accurate analysis of the global Cannabis Testing market. The report is completed with all aspects, as it covers all key components with industry experts’ opinions and valuable statistics in all regards.

Scope of the Global Cannabis Testing Market

The global Cannabis Testing market report covers an overall scope and product overview to define the key terms and offers the clients a general idea of the market and its trends. This is followed by the regional outlook and segmentation of the market. The report also contains facts and key values of the global Cannabis Testing market in terms of sales and its growth rate, sales and volume, and revenue and its growth rate.

The report also discusses the breakdown of data over different parameters to arrive at the market numbers. Besides, the competitive landscape of the global Cannabis Testing market has also been covered in this report by providing information about leading players in the market. The report follows an exclusive market strategy, PESTEL analysis, and SWOT analysis for the players operating in the global Cannabis Testing market.

Global Cannabis Testing market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive dashboard provides a detailed comparison of Cannabis Testing manufacturers on valuable parameters such as key developments, key strategies, total revenue, and key product offerings. In-depth profiles of top players are included in the report to analyze their significant role in the global Cannabis Testing market.

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2110289/global-and-united-states-cannabis-testing-market

The major players that are operating in the global Cannabis Testing market are:

Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer, Millipore Sigma, AB SCIEX LLC, Waters Corporation, Restek Corporation, Accelerated Technology Laboratories, LabLynx

Global Cannabis Testing market: Regional Analysis

This section of the report highlights the region-wise analysis of the global Cannabis Testing market. The report is mainly segmented into key geographical regions such as Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Asia Pacific. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the pricing analysis, market growth, and regional trends across various regions of the global Cannabis Testing market.

Global Cannabis Testing market: Forecast by Segments

The global Cannabis Testing market is segmented into different sections such as product and end user. For the better understanding of the report, our expert team of research analysts have noted down the relative contribution of each segment for the development of the global Cannabis Testing market. Detailed information of the segments is required to find out the key trends and developments that are influencing the Cannabis Testing market.

Global Cannabis Testing Market by Product Type:

Terpene Profiling Testing, Heavy Metal Testing, Microbial Analysis Testing, Genetic Testing, Residual Solvent Screening Testing, Potency Testing, Pesticide Screening Testing Cannabis Testing

Global Cannabis Testing Market by Application:

Laboratories, Research Institutions, Others

Global Cannabis Testing market: Research Methodology

The report also represents the statistical data in the form of tables, charts, and infographics to predict the market development, growth, trends, and estimates of the global Cannabis Testing market during the assessment period. The analysts have used a framework such as opinions of key industry experts by taking personal interviews, refer journals, research papers and survey papers to know the detailed outlook of the global Cannabis Testing market. The report also consists of the nautical information where it shows Cannabis Testing market product volume, manufacturing process, and utilization value.

Request Customization of Report :

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2110289/global-and-united-states-cannabis-testing-market



Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Cannabis Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Terpene Profiling Testing

1.2.3 Heavy Metal Testing

1.2.4 Microbial Analysis Testing

1.2.5 Genetic Testing

1.2.6 Residual Solvent Screening Testing

1.2.7 Potency Testing

1.2.8 Pesticide Screening Testing

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cannabis Testing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Laboratories

1.3.3 Research Institutions

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Cannabis Testing Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Cannabis Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cannabis Testing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Cannabis Testing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Cannabis Testing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Cannabis Testing Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Cannabis Testing Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Cannabis Testing Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Cannabis Testing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cannabis Testing Revenue

3.4 Global Cannabis Testing Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Cannabis Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cannabis Testing Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Cannabis Testing Area Served

3.6 Key Players Cannabis Testing Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Cannabis Testing Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Cannabis Testing Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Cannabis Testing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cannabis Testing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Cannabis Testing Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Cannabis Testing Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Cannabis Testing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Cannabis Testing Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Cannabis Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Cannabis Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Cannabis Testing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cannabis Testing Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Cannabis Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Cannabis Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Cannabis Testing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Cannabis Testing Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Cannabis Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Cannabis Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Cannabis Testing Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Cannabis Testing Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Cannabis Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Cannabis Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Cannabis Testing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Cannabis Testing Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Cannabis Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Cannabis Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Cannabis Testing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Agilent Technologies

11.1.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details

11.1.2 Agilent Technologies Business Overview

11.1.3 Agilent Technologies Cannabis Testing Introduction

11.1.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in Cannabis Testing Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development

11.2 Shimadzu Corporation

11.2.1 Shimadzu Corporation Company Details

11.2.2 Shimadzu Corporation Business Overview

11.2.3 Shimadzu Corporation Cannabis Testing Introduction

11.2.4 Shimadzu Corporation Revenue in Cannabis Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Shimadzu Corporation Recent Development

11.3 PerkinElmer

11.3.1 PerkinElmer Company Details

11.3.2 PerkinElmer Business Overview

11.3.3 PerkinElmer Cannabis Testing Introduction

11.3.4 PerkinElmer Revenue in Cannabis Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 PerkinElmer Recent Development

11.4 Millipore Sigma

11.4.1 Millipore Sigma Company Details

11.4.2 Millipore Sigma Business Overview

11.4.3 Millipore Sigma Cannabis Testing Introduction

11.4.4 Millipore Sigma Revenue in Cannabis Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Millipore Sigma Recent Development

11.5 AB SCIEX LLC

11.5.1 AB SCIEX LLC Company Details

11.5.2 AB SCIEX LLC Business Overview

11.5.3 AB SCIEX LLC Cannabis Testing Introduction

11.5.4 AB SCIEX LLC Revenue in Cannabis Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 AB SCIEX LLC Recent Development

11.6 Waters Corporation

11.6.1 Waters Corporation Company Details

11.6.2 Waters Corporation Business Overview

11.6.3 Waters Corporation Cannabis Testing Introduction

11.6.4 Waters Corporation Revenue in Cannabis Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Waters Corporation Recent Development

11.7 Restek Corporation

11.7.1 Restek Corporation Company Details

11.7.2 Restek Corporation Business Overview

11.7.3 Restek Corporation Cannabis Testing Introduction

11.7.4 Restek Corporation Revenue in Cannabis Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Restek Corporation Recent Development

11.8 Accelerated Technology Laboratories

11.8.1 Accelerated Technology Laboratories Company Details

11.8.2 Accelerated Technology Laboratories Business Overview

11.8.3 Accelerated Technology Laboratories Cannabis Testing Introduction

11.8.4 Accelerated Technology Laboratories Revenue in Cannabis Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Accelerated Technology Laboratories Recent Development

11.9 LabLynx

11.9.1 LabLynx Company Details

11.9.2 LabLynx Business Overview

11.9.3 LabLynx Cannabis Testing Introduction

11.9.4 LabLynx Revenue in Cannabis Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 LabLynx Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

“