Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:
Unlike the ordinary night vision gadgets, handheld thermal imaging equipment or infrared cameras do not rely on amplification of light and hence can be used where visual camouflage or any other factor that may hinder the vision, say fog or smoke. The major application of handheld thermal imaging is with the defense and security sector. Moreover, it also made its way into the academic sector for research related purpose; manufacturing, retail, and other sectors mainly for planned preventive maintenance, quality control, energy conservation, and environmental control.
Market Overview:
Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:
Key Market Trends:
Aerospace and Defense Sector Offers Potential Growth
– Handheld thermal imaging is popularly used by the army and navy for border surveillance and law enforcement. It is also used in ship collision avoidance and guidance systems. In the aviation industry, it has greatly mitigated the risks of flying in low light and night conditions.
– Whether a firefighter, a law enforcement officer or a member of a search and rescue team, handheld thermal imagers give you a tactical advantage in the field, providing clear images in total darkness. Delivering mission-critical information which can save lives, these rugged and portable systems reveal the location of victims and suspects alike.
– Many technological advancements are first tried out by the army. The lack of visual range makes them susceptible to improvised explosive device (IED) attacks and ambushes. So the army and other military activities always look for solutions that can provide them with active, 360° surveillance available solutions which consist of multi-sensor surveillance systems made up of sub-cameras and thermal imaging cameras for route clearance and reconnaissance missions.
– For instance in February 2018, FLIR Systems Inc launched the FLIR M232 marine thermal night vision camera that belongs to the FLIR M100 and M200 series. It is an efficient tilt marine thermal night vision camera that received a Design Award Special Mention ( DAME ) accolade in the ‘Marine Electronics and Marine Related Software’ category.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth
– The growth in Asia-Pacific is attributed to the military strengthening activities being undertaken in the region, mainly in China and India. China planned to boost its military spending by 8.1% in 2018, as it is aiming to bring in an ambitious modernization drive for its armed forces further.
– Moreover, China has also emerged as a technology hub and has achieved a breakthrough in the technological inventions to make equipment that is useful for military purposes to compete with US technologies. It was even observed that the country is now providing Russia with thermal imaging equipment that is important for Russia.
– Further, India is also witnessing the advent of advanced technology startups in the defense sector. The company, Tonbo Imaging, is developing a lightweight thermal imaging device called ‘Cobra’ and a dual sensor thermal weapon named ‘Arjun’.These are incorporated with an inbuilt wireless video interface.
– These factors are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the handheld thermal imaging cameras market for the defense sector, owing to their extensive use in border surveillance.
Detailed TOC of Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Application Across Various Sectors
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Higher Device Cost
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By End-user Industry
5.1.1 Defence
5.1.2 Public Safety
5.1.3 Industrial (Oil and Gas, Utility, etc.)
5.1.4 Other End-user Industries
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Flir Systems Inc
6.1.2 BAE Systems PLC
6.1.3 Thales Group
6.1.4 Safran Electronics and Defense
6.1.5 Elbit Systems Ltd
6.1.6 Seek Thermal Inc.
6.1.7 Fluke Corporation
6.1.8 American Technologies Network Corporation
6.1.9 Thermoteknix Systems Ltd
6.1.10 Raytheon Company
6.1.11 Leonardo DRS
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
