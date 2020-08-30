Hull Coatings Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Hull Coatings Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Hull Coatings Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Hull Coatings Industry. Hull Coatings market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Hull Coatings market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Hull Coatings market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

The hull coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. One of the major factors driving the growth of the market studied is the increasing oil & gas activities across the globe. On the flipside, stringent government regulation serve as one of the major stumbling blocks in growth of the studied market.

– Vessels segment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow during the forecast period, with the growing ship building industry in the Asia-Pacific region, along with the increasing production rates of leisure boats and cruise ships around the world.

– Innovation & development of eco-friendly hull coatings is likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe, where the growth is majorly driven by the growing demand from the ship-building industry. Hull Coatings Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Axalta Coating Systems

AkzoNobel N.V.

PPG Industries

Jotun

Hempel A/S

Chugoku Marine Paints

Ltd

BASF SE

Boero Bartolomeo SpA