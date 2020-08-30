Industrial Automation Software Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Industrial Automation Software Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Industrial Automation Software Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Industrial Automation Software Industry. Industrial Automation Software market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Industrial Automation Software market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The technological advancements impacting the industry floor such as in process control, robotic equipment is increasing and hence drives the demand for the industrial automation solution. Major end-user industry players are investing to upgrade their infrastructure to realize the potential of industry 4.0. The Scope of the Report: is limited to different industrial automation solution such as SCADA, PLC, HMI and their application across the end-user industries.

Market Overview:

The industrial automation software market is expected to witness a CAGR of over 8.0% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The industrial automation software is the support system in controlling the overall industrial process. The increasing dynamic needs of the industry, demanding complex operations and process are driving the demand for industrial automation software.

– Industrial automation helps in reducing the machine hours required for the respective operations, which is made possible only through robust software. PLC has been dominating in the market for decades until Honeywell pioneered with Distribution Control Systems (DCS), with computers and minicomputers replacing large central mainframes.

– After the raw material and power costs, the employee wages account for one of the largest chunks of the variable costs for any industry, and the rising wage rates globally are making it more critical to manage. The reduction in the required number of employees for the process is minimizing the cost of wages by adopting industrial automation. This is one of the driving factors for the market.

– On the other hand, the cost of industrial automation software has reached almost to 40% of total automation expense, which is restricting the customers to adopt the automation systems in the industry. Industrial Automation Software Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Emerson Electric Company

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

HCL Technologies Limited

Parsec Automation Corporation

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Limited